former Green targets Puel’s biggest failure

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on Denis Bouanga

Sunday, ASSE welcomes OL for a derby awaited with great apprehension in the Saint-Etienne camp. The Greens are last, show nothing on the field. And their manager, Claude Puel, is more than ever in an ejection seat. But the biggest failure of the coach is elsewhere for the former Green Patrice Horjak, trained at the club and who now runs a football academy …

“We all have a critical verb, but we agree, we are not here to wish the descent of AS Saint-Etienne in Ligue 2, far from it, he said at the time. of the TL7 Club ASSE program in which our correspondent Laurent Hess participates. However, what we would like to see is a feeling of revolt. For the moment, what bothers me when we talk about the crisis is is that it is not a crisis of results or one that concerns the difference in points. We are not yet dropped in terms of points. The most serious is the identity crisis. There is no identity. There is no soul and that’s the worst for me! “

