Former Trump spokeswoman describes her ‘terrifying’ anger in book

Suffice to say that the portrait painted by Stephanie Grisham, a former spokesperson for the White House in her book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now”, is not to the advantage of Donald Trump. The former president of the United States is, according to her, temperamental, liar, concealer and sexist.

She says that to calm the “terrifying” anger of the billionaire, a person had been appointed to the White House to broadcast his favorite songs, including “Memory” from the musical “Cats”. This man was nicknamed “Music Man,” according to the New York Times. The former spokesperson also remembers that the former president had brought an employee into his Air Force One cabin to look at his buttocks …



“I’ll play tough with you for a few minutes”

The Washington post also reports another passage, on a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit, two years ago. According to Stephanie Grisham, the former US president told his Russian counterpart, in the absence of reporters: “Ok, I’ll play tough with you for a few minutes. But that’s for the cameras, and once they’re gone, we’ll talk. “

The former spokesperson, who resigned from her post with Melania Trump after the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, also said that the former president concealed from the public that he had undergone a colonoscopy in 2019.