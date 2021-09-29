Formula 1 | Bottas influenced by discussion with Verstappen before departure to Russia

Valtteri Bottas may have been the victim of Max Verstappen’s “brainwashing” tactics ahead of the Russian GP, ​​according to Gerhard Berger.

Many were surprised at how easily the Red Bull driver passed Lewis Hamilton’s teammate in Sochi.

Berger explains that Verstappen had a conversation with Bottas before the race which, in hindsight, could be described as brainwashing.

“That’s what champions do,” said Berger, former teammate of the great Ayrton Senna at McLaren.

"Before each race, Senna would go to the other drivers on the grid and tell them about his plans. And it always worked. Max went to tell Valtteri that it was not in his best interests and for his image to play a defense. ultra-hard at the risk of a collision with a driver who is playing for the title. It may have played in his mind. "





David Coulthard adds that “Valtteri surprised me in Sochi.”

“He’s generally quick in Russia, but there wasn’t much to see him in qualifying and the race.

“He, like Sergio Perez, won’t really influence the outcome of the drivers’ championship. And that’s fine.”

“We want to see a battle between the top two and not unsportsmanlike teammates.”