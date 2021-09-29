Formula 1 | Hamilton explains about trip to New York with sore neck

After the Monza Grand Prix, and his accident which could have turned into a drama with Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton had revealed to suffer from the neck, in particular in his F1, and had in the tread reproached Max Verstappen for not having lingered enough on his state of health after the shock.

What the Red Bull family had responded to: when you take a jet the next day to attend the “Met” (New York’s largest museum) gala on the upscale Upper East Side, it’s shouldn’t go that bad.

In response to this controversy, Lewis Hamilton confided that he had asked his relatives for their opinions on the subject …

“I told them, maybe I shouldn’t go, right? “

“They said to me: If you really don’t want to go, it will be very sad for these people, but I’m sure they can understand. And I decided I really didn’t want to have to cancel my date with them. “

“So I looked at the steps to get there and asked Angela [Cullen] (personal physiotherapy) to accompany me, in case the situation worsens or if my back contracts more during the next 12 hours. So Angela came with me and we worked on the flight. “

Let us come to the controversy out of Milton Keynes: what can he answer more directly to Red Bull, and in particular to Helmut Marko who had quickly pointed out the American trip of Lewis Hamilton?





“Again, I didn’t say I was going to die! “

And Hamilton to confide behind the scenes of this social event: thanks to his friendship with Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, he was able to get the best possible seat in order to be seen as much as possible! An argument that also motivated him to come… Because Lewis Hamilton also had to meet many fashion designers.

“Anna was kind enough to give us the center table in the room, so it was the most important table in the room. And watching, carefully observing the reactions and faces of these designers around me – they looked so in their element. It was a really cool and proud moment for me. “

And today, how does Lewis Hamilton feel? What about his neck?

“My back and neck were still bandaged, I did check-ups, physio and acupuncture that day. It was still a bit tense when I went to the Met, but the anti-inflammatories did me good and I was like: let’s go! “