Formula 1 | Hamilton: The idea of ​​retirement is coming back ‘in regular waves’

Lewis Hamilton revealed that the idea of ​​retiring from F1 was “occurring in waves” in his mind over the past few years.

The Mercedes driver became the first in the history of the sport to achieve 100 Grand Prix victories with his victory at the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday, which secured him a slim two-point lead over Max Verstappen in his quest for a eighth title.

When asked if he had ever felt the need to quit with so much success under his belt, Hamilton replied: “This thought happens to me a lot. It comes in waves.”

“There are certainly a lot of times in the last four or five years that I’ve said to myself ‘I don’t know if I want to keep sacrificing everything at the expense of my personal life’ and all those thoughts like that.”





“There are other things I would love to do. Normal things I want to do, but on the other side, I’m like ‘Wow! I’m so lucky I can do this job. ‘together is a bit of your life. “

“There is a long, very long period of retirement ahead anyway. I’m trying to find a good balance.”

“I tell myself, as long as I still feel like it, that I can still train like I did when I was young, like I do now, and still get great results. If I still have desire…”

“And if I start to slow down and it bothers me to train, then I’ll know I’m not so motivated anymore. And I’ll know that’s when I need to stop.”