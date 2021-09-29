Four “guardian angels” of Edward Snowden refugees in Canada

A family, who provided shelter to former NSA computer scientist and whistleblower Edward Snowden in Hong Kong while on the run, arrived in Canada on Tuesday (September 28), the Canadian NGO “For The Refugees” announced.

Supun Thilina Kellapatha and Nadeeka Dilrukshi Nonis, in their thirties as well as their two children aged 9 and 5, landed in Toronto at the end of the afternoon before heading to Montreal. The new Canadian permanent residents will join the Filipino Vanessa Rodel and her daughter Keana in the Quebec metropolis, both of whom arrived in Canada in March 2019 in a similar context and sponsored by the same organization. Supun Thilina Kellapatha is the father of young Keana.

In 2013, Edward Snowden had revealed the existence of a global surveillance system for communications and the Internet, and had fled the United States to initially join Hong Kong.





A seventh “guardian angel” in Hong Kong

“The Canadian authorities have already done the right thing by admitting six of Edward Snowden’s seven guardian angels to Canada and what we are asking now is that we admit the last person before it is too late”, lawyer Marc-André Séguin, president and founder of the Montreal organization, told AFP. The seventh and last “guardian angel” to provide shelter to the planet’s most wanted man while on the run, Ajith Pushpakumara, is still in Hong Kong “Where his safety is at risk”, according to the organization that has sponsored South Asian families since their immigration process began about five years ago.

“For The Refugees” said to be delighted with the arrival in Canada of the “guardian angels” of Edward Snowden, but deplores the slowness of the process with the Canadian authorities. “Their immigration applications were all filed in January 2017 and what we see is a very large disparity in the processing times for the various applications”. A team of volunteers must accompany the Sri Lankan family to Montreal, where they will settle in an apartment provided by the organization that supports them for the next 12 months.