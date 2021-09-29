France Télévisions and TF1 accuse Canal + of “unfair competition” and ask for 40 million euros

By broadcasting certain films in the clear during the lockdown, the encrypted channel allegedly violated the agreement on the media timeline.

In March 2020, Maxime Saada, the chairman of the board of the Canal + group, made a historic decision: to pass the encrypted channel in the clear as the country was preparing to confine itself. The programs become available free of charge to box holders. Among these contents are films. And this is the crux of the matter. The TF1 and France Télévisions groups believe that their encrypted competitor has not respected the agreement on the chronology of the media. They therefore sue Canal + before the Judicial Court of Paris for “unfair and parasitic competition», According to information from Echoes. They are asking for more than 40 million euros from their competitor, 11.3 million euros for the Bouygues subsidiary and around 30 million for the public service. A mediation procedure has been proposed, the dispute could be settled out of court.

The media chronology, which governs the film distribution circuit between cinema and television, authorizes the Vivendi channel to broadcast films that have achieved more than 100,000 admissions in four weeks on Canal + after eight months. They can then be released on free channels after twenty-two months. Normally, this operation allows broadcasters to all enjoy titles without vampiricating the competition.





But by passing in the clear, Canal + has almost doubled its audience (pda 4+). It went from March 16 to 31, 2020 to 2% audience share according to Médiamétrie. Its competitors TF1 and France Télévisions believe they have been disadvantaged by the maneuver. The film “Venice is not in Italy»Broadcast by Canal +, for example, brought in 2.7 million euros to the private channel, against 1.1 million for France 2. France Televisions is co-producer of the work.

“The Canal + operation in clear is a shame“

At the time, this Canal + initiative offended part of the audiovisual landscape. The Superior Audiovisual Council (CSA) had contented itself with asking the channel to limit its initiative in time. The regulator had nevertheless pointed out that, unlike Canal +, all the other radio and television media had been kind enough to warn it upstream of their grid changes.

The society of dramatic authors and composers (SACD) had castigated an operation flouting “ all the rules of law and in particular copyright“.

Contacted, the interested parties did not comment on the news.

