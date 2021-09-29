France Télévisions and TF1 attack Canal + for its unencrypted passage during confinement

Accused by the two groups of having betrayed the chronology of the media during the first confinement, Canal + could have to pay its competitors more than 40 million euros.

The clarification of its Canal channels at the start of the crisis made many viewers happy, but not broadcasters. Remember at the start of the confinement, the encrypted channel had indeed made it accessible to all its programs for free, to all viewers. A gesture announced as a sign of support from Canal + and which had not been appreciated by the beneficiaries. The CSA had then called him to order by asking for the operation to be stopped and the unencrypted broadcasting had stopped after a few days.





If the broadcasting of the programs was able to please the French, the audience share of Canal + having gone from 1% to 2% over the period, its competitors for their part feel penalized. France Télévisions did not really appreciate the unencrypted broadcast on March 18 of the film “Venice is not in Italy”That France 2 Cinéma has co-produced for example. Remember that currently, the chronology allows Canal + to broadcast films having achieved more than 100,000 admissions in four weeks eight months after their theatrical release, against twenty-two months for free channels.

If the CSA does not intend to take action against Canal, although it deplored the fact of not being warned of such an initiative at the time, TF1 and France Televisions for their part assigned the encrypted channel in front of the Paris Judicial Court for “infringement” and “unfair and parasitic competition”. Indeed, ” Canal +, by putting itself in the clear, acted as if it had acquired rights in clear. However, these are the rights of TF1 and France Télévisions »Explains a connoisseur of the file. France Télévisions had already sent a letter of formal notice to the Vivendi subsidiary in March 2020 on this subject.

The Bouygues subsidiary claims 11.3 million euros and France Televisions wants nearly 30. According to information from Les Echos, mediation has been proposed to the courts for an amicable settlement. Case to follow.