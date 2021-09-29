France Télévisions and TF1 claim more than 40 million euros from Canal +

France Télévisions and TF1 are not disarming. As reported by “Les Echos”, the two audiovisual groups are still seeking redress from Canal +. In question, the decision of the encrypted channel on March 17, 2020 to broadcast its channel unencrypted on the Orange, Bouygues, SFR and Free boxes. An exceptional free offer, including films, which ended on March 31 and was officially justified by Canal + by the confinement imposed on the French.

Read also Justice Danièle Obono caricatured as a slave: “Current values” condemned for insult …

Justice Actor Saïd Bogota (“Pattaya”, “Taxi 5”) sentenced to sixteen years in prison for …

Justice

Interviewed, Cédric Jubillar’s mother accuses her son of the murder of his wife, …



If it delighted many viewers and was validated by the Superior Audiovisual Council, this decision by Canal + has strongly annoyed its competitors. Takis Candilis, then number 2 of France Televisions, had thus taken up his pen in the spring of 2020 to request financial compensation from Canal +. The public group felt that it had suffered economic damage with the unencrypted broadcasting by Canal of films for which France Televisions had yet paid the broadcasting rights free of charge, in violation of the rules of the chronology of the media. This was for example the case of “Rebelles”, broadcast on March 31 on Canal + to 2.17 million viewers, while this film was co-financed by France 3 which had the rights to its first free broadcast.

“You have taken the liberty of distributing works for which you did not have the rights in clear, without the force majeure currently in force being able to constitute a cause exonerating this behavior.“, wrote Takis Candilis, asking the encrypted channel to approach his cabinet in order to obtain financial compensation. In his letter, Takis Candilis also mentioned hearing loss,”due to the unfair competition generated between the different branches“.

Possible amicable settlement

More than a year later, France Télévisions, joined in its crusade by TF1, sued Canal + before the Paris Tribunal for “counterfeit” and “unfair and parasitic competition“. According to” Les Echos “, the One claims 11.3 million euros and France Televisions nearly 30 million. A mediation procedure has been proposed by the courts, paving the way for a possible amicable settlement in the coming weeks.

Contacted by puremedias.com, the TF1 and France Télévisions groups declined to comment.