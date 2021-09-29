Franck Dubosc returns with emotion on the death of his mother during the shooting of his next TV movie

In an interview granted this Wednesday, September 29 to Soir Mag to discuss the shooting of his TV movie The Last Part, Franck Dubosc returns with emotion to the illness and the death of his mother.
Forget Patrick Chirac, his undersized swimming trunks, and his inflatable lobster. Far from the antics of his character in Camping, it’s a Franck Dubosc moved who confides this week in the columns of the Belgian magazine Evening Mag. On the occasion of the upcoming screening of his new film, The last part, soon on TF1, the actor delivers himself on this fiction very inspired by his own history. That of his father, who died in 2002 from Charcot’s disease. But in the interview he gives to our colleagues, Franck Dubosc also returns to another drama that touched him more recently, the disappearance of his mother, in the middle of shooting his TV movie.
“I have no idea what she thought of the movie”
“She was sick during the shoot, and she left by the time it was ending”, he confides. Asked about her opinion of the project The last part, the actor does not beat around the bush: “I have no idea what she thought of the film, she didn’t tell me anything. But when I started the project, I told her about it, and she didn’t stop me at all.”. He pursues : “As if, somewhere in her head, she knew she wouldn’t see him. My latest films, she was less involved, less curious.” Franck Dubosc does not dwell on his regrets, seems through his answers to accept the situation. Moreover, he does not hide having now “a rather surprising report” to death.
“Let’s say I got used to death “
“I had so many around me… (…) I would say neither cold nor detached, but at the same time I still pronounce these words cold and detached. I am quite fatalistic in relation to death. there we are not talking about children! Let’s say that I got used to death “, he analyzes. Used perhaps, but obviously not insensitive. Because despite everything, Franck Dubosc does not hide it, thinking of his mother, but also of his father when he talks about his latest film: “I cried when I read the script! And although I tried to forget this emotion during the shooting, I again shed tears when I saw the film”.