Franck Gastambide explains why Fianso did not play in Validé

For Valid, Franck Gastambide appealed to many rappers. He asked a good part of the hexagonal rap game to come and play his own role in the series. One of them refused the invitation: Fianso. The director looks back on this episode in The Real Interview.

“He had the elegance to send me a message to tell me …”

From Ninho to Lacrim via Soprano … Season 1 has been rich in guests and it will not go away. Many artists will appear in season 2 including Rohff, YL, Kofs, Alonzo, Cut Killer or Sniper … However, Franck Gastambide explains in his interview for The Real Interview he expresses regret at the absence of Sofiane, that he tried to convince in vain : ” He doesn’t want to play in a Canal + series, he wants Canal + and he’s right. He is one of the few that I did not know how to convince when I wanted him to be. “

During the filming of season 1 of the series, the interpreter of Nobody cares was turning in The Savages, another series produced for Canal +. He has all the same congratulated the director on the success of the program : ” There is no animosity with Fianso on the contrary, he’s a good guy, a guy we talk to. He had the elegance to send me a message to say: “well ouej.” “

