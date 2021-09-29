French justice confirms the return to Switzerland

Ari Boulogne, 58 years old, had filed an application for recognition of paternity before the court of Orleans. This request has just been rejected on appeal and sent back to Switzerland.

French justice confirmed on appeal to be “territorially incompetent” to judge a request for recognition of paternity addressed to the actor Alain Delon, because of his place of residence, located in Switzerland, according to a judgment consulted Wednesday by AFP.

Ari Boulogne, 58 years old, had filed an application for recognition of paternity before the court of Orleans (Center-Val de Loire), Alain Delon having a residence in the region.

Alain Delon never recognized the paternity of Ari Boulogne, son of the German singer Nico with whom he had a brief affair in the 1960s. As a child, Ari was however raised by Alain Delon’s own mother, Edith Boulogne, from which it bears the name.

Residence in Switzerland

In its decision of August 27, 2020, the Orléans court had declared “the French jurisdiction territorially incompetent”. The Orléans Court of Appeal confirmed this decision in a judgment on Wednesday because “Mr. Alain Delon reports proof that his domicile is in Switzerland” where he has resided since 1984. He has a Swiss passport, “pays his taxes on the Swiss territory “,” vote in Switzerland “or” seek treatment in Switzerland “, details the judgment.





“It follows that his domicile is indeed in Switzerland and not in France” and his residence in the Center-Val de Loire region “has for many years only been a secondary residence and not its main establishment”.

“A principle of international law”

The court points to the “bad faith” of the appellants “when they claim that this residence constitutes an apparent domicile”. “It is obviously a question of obtaining the application of the German law more favorable to the applicants, so that the aim pursued (…) is to circumvent abusively the application of the French law on the territorial competence”, estimates court of Appeal.

“In France there is a principle of international law, we apply the mother’s right”, the German singer Nico. However, in German law, prescription does not exist for this type of legal action, explained after the first instance decision Me Christophe Ayela, Alain Delon’s lawyer.

“In Switzerland, we apply the law of the plaintiff”, he had specified, therefore the French law for Ari Boulogne. “But if we apply French law, it is prescribed”. Wednesday Me Ayela “welcomes” the “wise decision made by the Orléans Court of Appeal”. “It is now a closed case in France,” he said.