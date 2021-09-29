French team – EdF: Olivier Giroud back, the big pardon of Deschamps?

Olivier Giroud confided this week that if he did not dispute the choice of Didier Deschamps not to summon him to the France team three weeks ago, he would have liked to hear it from the national coach.

Having visibly understood thanks to the example given by Karim Benzema that Didier Deschamps was ready to hear things that were not always pleasant, Olivier Giroud did not speak in the language of wood when TF1 questioned him this weekend about his absence in the group of the France team during the three matches played by the Blues in early September. “It surprised me a bit, especially the fact that I didn’t know about it before. That’s how it is, we must move forward and we will see what the future has in store for us. If we call on me, I will give my best to help the team and why not get a little closer to Titi Henry’s record, ”said the one who was retained in the France team when he was not playing with Chelsea. . Obviously, the national coach took note of the words of Olivier Giroud, but he also saw that the French striker had rather succeeded in his debut with AC Milan.

🔵 Olivier Giroud also has a pre-call for a return to Blue.

His (good) performances with Milan did not go unnoticed.

Towards a return of Olivier Giroud and the first of Christopher Nkunku in the French team?

Answer tomorrow at 2 p.m. https://t.co/7awHZzgHES – Saber Desfarges (@SaberDesfa) September 29, 2021

And even if it is a little more complicated in the last matches, Olivier Giroud has integrated well into the Milanese armada, which Didier Deschamps also noted. So, it could very well that for his birthday, the striker will be 35 years old this Thursday, Olivier Giroud receives his ticket to participate in the League of Nations next week with the France team. According to Saber Desfarges, the AC Milan striker has received a pre-call to be in the French group, which will be unveiled this Thursday at 2 p.m. by Didier Deschamps. ” His good performances with Milan did not go unnoticed », Explains the journalist, who at the same time indicated that Christopher Nkunku has also received a pre-call from the national coach. It remains to be seen if all this will be followed up and that the two attacks will appear in the final list that the coach of the Blues will unveil.