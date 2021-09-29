Fumio Kishida, a moderate, will be the future prime minister of Japan

Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida speaks after being announced the winner of the Liberal Democratic Party leadership election in Tokyo on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. CARL COURT / AP

Worn by the great figures and parliamentarians of the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD), Fumio Kishida, former foreign minister, won the ballot for the presidency of the ruling party in Japan on Wednesday, September 29. Mr. Kishida, 64, will therefore succeed the current head of government and president of the PLD Yoshihide Suga, becoming the 100th prime minister of the Archipelago.

The elected representative of Hiroshima (southwest), known for his moderation but suffering from a certain lack of charisma, won, in the second round, with 257 votes, the internal ballot in the PLD, ahead of the current Minister of administrative reform and responsible for vaccination, Taro Kono. The latter only obtained 170 votes. Only parliamentarians and local PLD officials voted in the second round.

The first round involved the adherents, who had put Mr. Kono ahead of Mr. Kishida. The two women candidates, the very nationalist Sanae Takaichi, and the more progressive Seiko Noda – the only candidate to address societal issues on the rights of women or minorities – were eliminated. Mme Takaichi, who performed well, gave his support to Mr. Kishida.





Re-mobilize the party

Fumio Kishida was not the favorite in the polls: the Japanese, like the PLD members, preferred Mr. Kono to him. But he was favored by party officials and veterans, starting with the “three A’s”, former prime minister Shinzo Abe (2012-2020), finance minister Taro Aso, and ex-minister of the economy, Akira Amari. Very influential, the trio convinced the elected members of the Diet (the Japanese Parliament), not members of the factions to support Fumio Kishida, considered less independent, not to say less uncontrollable than Mr. Kono.

Fumio Kishida will succeed the unpopular Mr. Suga, who had chosen at the end of August not to run for the presidency of the PLD. Its first mission will be to re-mobilize the party after two weeks of an open campaign to try to renew a weak link with the population and to appease internal divisions in the perspective of the legislative elections in November.

The ballot will be a first test for the commitments made during this campaign, particularly in the economic field. Japan has recorded an increase in precariousness, due to the mismanagement of the pandemic. Which is one of the reasons for the withdrawal of Prime Minister from Suga.

A “new form of capitalism”

Criticism of neoliberalism and the deregulations responsible for increasing inequalities, Mr. Kishida pleaded for a “New form of capitalism” based on a better distribution of wealth, in order to “To increase consumption and demand”. The new leader wants a massive stimulus plan and 10,000 billion yen (77 billion euros) to support innovation. He advocates the development of renewable energies in addition to maintaining nuclear power in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Not having as a priority the revision of the pacifist Constitution, he nevertheless wishes to strengthen the Japanese defense in the face of the Chinese threat. .

