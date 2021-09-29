Fumio Kishida elected head of ruling party and future prime minister

The moderate was elected Wednesday at the head of the Liberal Democratic Party by a large majority ahead of his opponent Taro Kono.

The moderate Fumio Kishida was elected on Wednesday at the head of the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD, right in power) in Japan by a large majority in front of his opponent Taro Kono, and is guaranteed to be appointed prime minister in a vote in Parliament October 4. Kishida, a 64-year-old former foreign minister, won 257 votes in the second round of an internal vote in the PLD, against 170 votes for Kono, 58, who is one of the most famous political figures in the country. ‘archipelago.

The ruling party in Japan chose its new leader on Wednesday, September 29, during an internal election in which a former foreign minister who supported the consensus and the "Mr. vaccination" of the outgoing government clashed.

A close election

The Liberal Democratic Party, which has dominated Japanese political life since 1955, organized the ballot for which Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, unpopular in public opinion after a year in the supreme office, decided not to stand. Kishida will be appointed prime minister after a vote on October 4 in Parliament, dominated by the PLD, and will lead his party in the battle of the legislative elections due to take place by November and for which he is the favorite.

The internal election of the PLD was this time exceptionally close, in particular because most of the powerful factions of the party had not given instructions to vote to their members. A total of four personalities were in the running, two men and two women, an unusual occurrence in a country which has never had a female prime minister and which has few prominent female personalities. Ultranationalist Sanae Takaichi, 60, was ranked third in the polls, and former minister Seiko Noda, 61 and known for her feminist positions, came last in polls of voting intentions.





Wednesday’s poll will give one vote to each of the 382 PLD parliamentarians, and the votes of some 1.1 million party members will count for 382 additional votes. If no candidate obtains a majority, the first two will face each other in a second round which will give 382 votes to parliamentarians and one vote to each of the PLD branches in the 47 departments of Japan.

A plethora of challenges

The most popular candidate in public opinion was Taro Kono. A former Minister of Defense and Foreign Affairs, he has been regarded for years as a likely candidate for the top post. Active on social networks, he favors a direct communication style that breaks with the cautious approach often favored by Japanese politicians. But he has also been criticized for his tendency to block overly critical voices via his Twitter account (where he has more than two million subscribers) and for intimidating officials, according to tabloids. Most recently, he served as Minister of Administrative Reform and scrambled to scrap the fax machines and stamps (“hanko”) that still lie at the heart of the Japanese bureaucracy. He pledged to accelerate digitization and advance Japan’s climate change commitments.

His main elected rival, Fumio Kishida, Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2012 to 2017, had promised to strengthen the economic stimulus measures linked to the pandemic if he was elected. Fumio Kishida has sought to capitalize on public discontent with the handling of the health crisis that has brought down the popularity of the Suga government. He highlighted his listening skills and invited the Japanese to share their requests and ideas with him.

Whoever wins, he will face a plethora of challenges, from driving a post-pandemic economic recovery to threats posed by North Korea and China. Fumio Kishida should not radically alter Japan’s foreign, economic or military policy. Regarding the authorization for married couples to have different surnames, as well as the legalization of same-sex marriage, Fumio Kishida was more cautious on these two subjects.