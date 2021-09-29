Gabby Petito case: the disturbing words of a motorist who hitchhiked Brian Laundrie

Last August, while camping in a Wyoming park with Gabby Petito, the young influencer found dead, her fiancé Brian Laundrie hitchhiked. One of the motorists testifies.

Every day, its share of revelations in the Gabby Petito affair. The circumstances surrounding the death of this young American influencer have captivated the United States for weeks. The lifeless body of the 22-year-old American was discovered on September 19 in Grand Teton National Park in the state of Wyoming. She had been worn disappeared eight days earlier, September 11th.

On July 2, Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie debuted a four-month road trip, in a converted van through the American West. “No network in Yosemite”. This is the content of the last message Gabby Petito allegedly sent to her mother, on August 30. The latest Instagram post of the young woman dates from August 25. Brian Laundrie returned home to Florida alone with the van on September 1. A question torments the investigators: What happened between August 25 and August 30?

Brian Laundrie hitchhiked

One thing is certain: Brian Laundrie hitchhiked. August 29, a motorist hitchhiked him near Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. Gabby Petito, whose funeral was held on September 26 in Long Island, has been found dead near the campsite Spread Creek Dispersed, located in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, east of this national park.

This 52-year-old motorist is called Norma Jean Jalovec. In a magazine interview People, she delivers disturbing details. Declaring that there was “nothing extraordinary about him” initially but that his behavior had changed when she offered to drop him off as close as possible to the encampment area. “Do you want me to take you over the fence?”, she told him. It’s there that Brian Laundrie started to fidget. “No, no, no, no, no. That’s fine. Let me out. You can let me out here.”, he exclaimed, starting to get out before the vehicle even stopped.

Norma Jean Jalovec found Brian Laundrie “anguish”. At the time, she was surprised that the young man asked her to go out. in the middle of nowhere, at nightfall, to a place where he had to walk several kilometers on a dirt road to get to his van.

