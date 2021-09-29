Gabby Petito case. Who is this seasoned bounty hunter who stalks her ex-boyfriend Brian Laundrie?





With his look somewhere between Lorenzo “The Rebel” Lamas and an Elvis Presley lookalike performing in Las Vegas, he’s the colorful guest no one had seen coming in the Gabby Petito affair. Duane Lee Chapman, better known under the name of “Dog the Bounty Hunter”, is known for a reality TV broadcast across the Atlantic between 2004 and 2012, followed by two derivative series broadcast in 2017 and 2019. In this show offered by the A&E channel , we follow “Dog” in his peregrinations of bounty hunter.

Captured before November 18 While a manhunt is underway to locate Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabrielle Petito, considered a “person of interest” in the homicide of the young influencer – and under a warrant. arrest for credit card fraud – the seasoned bounty hunter, at the top of his 68 years, has also embarked on the hunt. “I know how the victims feel,” Chapman told Fox News Digital. In 2006, the bounty hunter lost a girl the same age as Gabrielle Petito in a car accident.

The Laundrie family’s camping trip The sleuth was not long in collecting disturbing information. Duane Chapman revealed to Fox News that Brian’s parents went camping at Fort De Soto Park, Fla., with their son from September 6-8, when Gabby Petito was already out of date. The register confirms the departure of the Laundrie family on September 8, three days before Gabby Petito was officially reported missing. According to the bounty hunter, the family have already left to camp at Fort De Soto Park from September 1 to 3, but, for the moment, there are no documents to confirm these allegations.

“Parents know in 50% of cases” This Saturday, under the watchful eye of the cameras, Chapman went to the home of Brian Laundrie’s parents without being able to speak with them. Fox News reports that Roberta Laundrie, Brian’s mother, called 911 to report Chapman’s presence on his doorstep.



In an interview with Dr Oz, Chapman said, “Parents know 50% of the time their child is. Parents’ lawyer Laundrie says, however, that his clients have no idea where their child is. son currently, Steve Bertolino said in a statement Monday. The speculation by the public and some media that the parents helped Brian escape from the family home or avoid arrest are simply false. “

The Appalachian Trail Chapman says he has already received numerous reports, and many point along the Appalachian Mountains, a mountain range in the eastern United States. Brian Laundrie, a veteran hiker, once bragged to a friend of Gabby Petito’s that he had camped there for months. For the bounty hunter, the trail is much more reliable than the one at Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Fla., Where the bulk of the research is concentrated, because that’s where Brian would have left with a bag. -dos, September 14, before vanishing, according to his parents. But for Chapman, a white man, alone, in this zone, would be captured by the cartels wanting to pocket the bounty of 30 000 dollars paid for any information allowing to apprehend the fugitive. Chapman, who does not consider Brian Laundrie to be a violent man, has also excluded the hypothesis of suicide.

He captures a serial rapist In 2003, Chapman and his team notably managed to capture serial rapist Andrew Luster, great-grandson of cosmetics giant Max Factor, who abused women by making them drink GHB. He then filmed the rapes of his victims, who were generally unconscious. After posting a million-dollar bond, Andrew fled the United States, where he had been sentenced, in his absence, to 124 years in prison, and sought refuge in Mexico. It was in Puerto Vallarta that “Dog” got hold of the criminal.