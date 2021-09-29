Galaxy S21: discreetly, Samsung breaks prices (brutally)

Samsung does not spare its excellent Galaxy S21. The Korean goes through its official store to drop its price heavily. This is the only place where you can get these premium smartphones at such a great price.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 are the brand’s latest “consumer” premium smartphones (excluding the new folding). The entire range is illustrated with high-end features that place this 2021 generation among the best phones in the world. If their initial price is necessarily high, you can save money right now via the official site.

Thanks to the current offers on the Samsung store, the Galaxy S21 can lose almost half of their base price. It is possible to accumulate the current benefits and this is what we advise you to do to take advantage of the lowest possible rate. Below is a non-exhaustive list of the bonuses that you can take advantage of if you buy it today:

Up to 110 discount

100 euros bonus taken over in addition to the initial amount

A free pair of Galaxy Buds Live

5% in Samsung Rewards points

To see these offers on the Samsung Galaxy S21, it’s here::

View Samsung Offers

Currently, a shortage of semiconductors strongly impacts the manufacturers of smartphones so much that many models are out of stock. In this context, it is a surprise to see that the Samsung Galaxy S21s are still available for sale and that they are even entitled to great discounts. As you can see, some storage formats and some colors are already unavailable.

Benefits to accumulate to save

Samsung is not doing things by halves with the offers highlighted on its store. You can get a great deal by picking up a Galaxy S21 right now. As we have said, all these advantages must be combined to be entitled to the best possible reduction. Without further ado, we will detail each of the offers you can take advantage of. Note that a simple simulator on the Samsung site will help you see more clearly.

The first advantage highlighted on the official store is an immediate discount. It couldn’t be simpler, the reduction is applied as soon as you add the Samsung Galaxy S21 to your basket, it is a direct saving on the smartphone of your choice (all models and all colors). The amount varies depending on the version of the phone you choose:

60 euros on the Galaxy S21

110 euros on the Galaxy S21 +

110 euros on the Galaxy S21 Ultra

In addition to this great saving, you can also lower the price of the Galaxy S21 of your choice with the trade-in bonus of 100 euros. To do this, you must return your current smartphone when you order the new one. All brands are accepted: the more recent and in good condition the phone, the higher the amount of the trade-in. To this you add the bonus of 100 euros. So you can save several hundred euros – the final sum is also deducted from the order.





The next benefit is a gift from the official store. When you order the Galaxy S21, you receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live wireless headphones worth 129 euros. You have the choice of color on the smartphone’s web page, you receive them at the same time as the smartphone. It’s perfect for listening to music in peace from your smartphone.

View Samsung Offers

Finally, the store gives you 5% in loyalty points following the purchase of the Galaxy S21. You receive the pot in your Samsung account and can use it on your next order. You save on other accessories or other devices on the site, remember to activate the system before choosing your phone. This is the ultimate benefit of a list that gets you a good deal.

The Samsung Galaxy S21, a great luxury

After the advantages, we must now move on to the technical part of the Samsung Galaxy S21. This range unveiled in January 2021 has three models: the Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra. These stand out as premium models in the market, but they have some differences that explain why the prices are not the same depending on the version.

First, we must mention the formats of the Samsung Galaxy S21: they are 6.2, 6.7 and 6.8 inches. All models are equipped with an OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. On the other hand, each version is entitled to the Exynos 2100 chip, this is the most recent chip designed by the brand it -same. It allows smartphones to run latency-free and ensure a smooth experience when doing everyday tasks on the device.

Samsung has also capitalized on the photo with the Galaxy S21. There is a front camera installed directly in a small hole on the screen and a quadruple photo module on the back. Logically, the Galaxy S21 Ultra enjoy the best camera with a main sensor of 108 Mpx. Regardless of the model, the rendering of the images will be attractive day and night, the brand being renowned for the quality of its photo offer.

We can also mention the Galaxy S21 batteries, they are 4,000, 4,800 and 5,500 mAh. In addition, all models are equipped with fast, wireless and reverse charging. You have enough to last a long time, it is in the high average of premium smartphones available on the market. These smartphones have everything to please, it is for this reason that they flow so well since their release, do not wait any longer to take yours.

To discover the offers on the Samsung Galaxy S21, it’s here:

View Samsung Offers