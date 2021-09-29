News tip Genshin Impact, the anniversary web event “An unforgettable journey” is available (100 Primo-gems to collect)

A new web event for Genshin Impact is available on the MiHoYo website. And this one particularly concerns you, because it sums up YOUR adventure!

A birthday and (small) gifts

In his great kindness (…), MiHoYo celebrates the first year of Genshin Impact by offering us a rather nice web event, which consists in summarizing your achievements on the game. Let’s see together how to access it, and how collect the 100 primo-gems.

Start by clicking on the link to access the event, and to log into your account MiHoYo

The event “An unforgettable trip”

When you reach the link, click on Open the gift to recover 40 primo-gems.

Finally press Access the theater and prepare the popcorn, because you will be watching an almost 10 minute fresco of everything you have accomplished in the game, with sometimes unnecessary but essential statistics





At the end of your adventures, a chest will appear, and you will collect 40 primo-gems by opening it.

Then copy / share your link to retrieve the 20 primo-gems remaining. You can then share your link, and people who click on it can claim a gift up to 10 times.

Please feel free to share your most interesting / uninteresting statistics with us!