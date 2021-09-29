Gérard Larcher’s charge against the polemicist

Eric Zemmour is persona non grata in the party of the republicans for Gérard Larcher. Guest of the political interview of the morning of Europe 1 Wednesday, the president LR of the Senate qualified the polemicist “of extreme right” of which “he does not share neither the ideas, nor the values”. Despite the polemicist’s breakthrough in the polls, Gérard Larcher does not want his presence in the next party congress, which must nominate the candidate for the presidential election of 2022. The President of the Senate denounces his radical positions, in particular vis-à-vis -to women in politics. “I have the impression of hearing radio Kabul,” he said on Europe 1.

“There is a Zemmour phenomenon”, considers Gérard Larcher

Among the other assertions that the President of the Senate refutes, the distinction that Eric Zemmour makes between French Jews and foreigners under Pétain. “The kind of confusion between Islam and Islamism …”, lists Gérard Larcher, before continuing: “All this is the opposite of the values ​​that I propose”. The president of the Senate then tackles the “Gaullist” commitment of Eric Zemmour, recalling that he had qualified Jacques Chirac, founder of the RPR, of “president calf’s head who has the level of a regional president”.





Gérard Larcher advocates a “radiant France, which asserts its values. Not a curled up France, which is afraid”. However, he underlines the place taken by the polemicist in the public debate. “There is a Zemmour phenomenon because it poses a number of issues that we have not had the courage to resolve.” Identity, immigration, security, so many themes evoked by the President of the Senate.

“He is a sign that we have given up too much”

And Gérard Larcher to advance: “Eric Zemmour is sometimes the sign that we have given up too much”. The President of the Senate is aware of the importance of these subjects today, but he criticizes the words of the polemicist. “Faced with the French, you have to have a project and carry it, but not with such assertions.” The politician of the Republicans insists on another controversy launched by Eric Zemmour, who accused the families of the victims of the terrorist Mohammed Merah of burying them abroad.

“I have something on my heart”, breaths Gérard Larcher. “When we talk about the children murdered in Toulouse, who were not ours because they had chosen to be buried in the land of Israel, for me, it is unbearable,” he insists.