Giroud still dismissed, returns … the trends of Deschamps list

Didier Deschamps will announce this Thursday (2 p.m.) his list of the Blues selected for the final phase of the League of Nations in early October. Olivier Giroud is still not expected to return to the Blues.

Appointment this Thursday from 2 p.m. to find out the list of players selected by Didier Deschamps for the final phase of the League of Nations. The Blues will face Belgium in Turin on October 7 in the semi-finals. The match for third place and the final will take place on October 10 in Turin and Milan, against Spain or Italy.

Giroud should not be recalled

If Deschamps and his staff are in full reflection on the N’Golo Kanté case, who has just tested positive for the coronavirus, this list for the “Final 4” of the League of Nations should not register any surprises like the previous one, even if the name of Christopher Nkunku has been mentioned in recent days in view of his good start to the season with RB Leipzig. The coach seems he very keen to renew his confidence in the young people called in September and who have given satisfaction like Théo Hernandez, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Moussa Diaby. Deschamps could rely on a group of 23 players or even 24 if Kanté is part of the list insofar as after his isolation for ten days, he could be able to play for the final or the small final.





His presence, remaining on a 23-player roster, would not allow Jordan Veretout to be called up again. Deschamps also records the return of two world champions: Bayern Munich defenders Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez. In the middle, no Corentin Tolisso. He has not resumed training since his calf injury occurred with the Blues on September 1 at Clairefontaine. Adrien Rabiot, who arrived during the rally last month, will be present. On the other hand, Olivier Giroud is still not expected to return.

The Mandanda question

What about the situation of Steve Mandanda, who became third in the hierarchy of goalkeepers for the France team during the previous list and who has been benched by Jorge Sampaoli in Marseille for five matches in all competitions? Will he be summoned? Kingsley Coman will be absent after his heart operation for cardiac arrhythmia. He is expected to resume training during the break with Bayern.

For the record, two brothers could be selected at the same time: Lucas and Théo Hernandez. It’s rare and if they came to play together against Belgium, we would have to go back to the history books. The brothers Patrick and Hervé Revelli from Saint-Etienne had played two matches together in the selection: on 11/21/1973 against Denmark (3–0) and on 03/23/1974 against Romania (1-0).