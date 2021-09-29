Google Pixel 6: rumors suggest a really affordable price

2

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be available soon, but their price is still unknown. Rumors suggest, however, that the standard model could be more affordable than expected.

Google is preparing to unveil its new smartphones during the month of October (probably the 19th). The latter could also be available about a week after their presentation. It is very likely that the American giant will focus on key markets. We already know that eight countries are concerned: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Google Pixel 6 / © Google

Yououtubeur Brandon Lee, who hosts the This is Tech Today YouTube channel, recently unveiled the different prices for the two devices. He explains that he contacted a European source working for a large reseller, who sent him a photo of a listing showing the prices of smartphones named “Google Oriole” and “Google Raven”. These two code names were used by the company to designate the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.



A Pixel 6 cheaper than expected? We learn that the “Oriole” version, in other words the Pixel 6, will be available in two configurations. The model equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage could cost € 550 while the 8/256 GB version would target € 650. If the information is true, the most affordable model in the range will cost less than the Pixel 5 when it is released (€ 629). The Pixel 6 Pro should come in three versions with 12 GB of RAM and 128, 256 and 512 GB of storage. The most affordable should start at $ 900, and we can expect an additional $ 100 for each tier of storage.