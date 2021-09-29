Griezmann, Simeone’s warning

Happy for Griezmann who has finally found the loophole with Atlético Madrid, Diego Simeone warned him for the future.

In great pain for several months, Antoine Griezmann freed himself from a weight. Author of his first goal since his return toAtlético Madrid Tuesday evening, in San Siro, facing theAC Milan (1-2), the tricolor striker has thus put an end to five matches of famine with the Colchoneros.

An achievement that especially allowed the Rojiblancos to come back to the level of the Rossoneri, before finally taking the advantage thanks to Luis Suarez in the stoppage time of the second act. At the end of the meeting, Diego Simeone was delighted that the Mâconnais had finally released his goals counter, but refused to ignite.





“We are going to ask him for the best of himself”

“I did not celebrate the equalizer because there was still time, and I wanted to win, thus entrusted the Argentine coach. But I’m very happy for Griezmann, he’s a great player and he’s going to give us a lot. As he knows, we will ask him the best of himself. I’m sure being back and scoring for Griezmann and Suarez builds that popular word: confidence. “

🏆 Champions League

🎙 Simeone: “Very happy for Griezmann” pic.twitter.com/gMjbHSBbr6 – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) September 29, 2021

Read also:Griezmann, the reliefGriezmann put Atlético back in place (video)