GTA 6: announced very soon after a “leaker”?

Still unannounced, GTA 6 continues to anchor itself deliberately in the news and is today the subject of a new rumor to be taken with a grain of salt: according to a popular Internet leaker, the title would be announced very soon.

Corridor rumors about GTA 6 are legion and have been for years: the game is predicted to be released in 2024 at the earliest, some speak of a takeover of Take-Two by Microsoft while others argue that Bitcoin will be the main currency of Rockstar’s title. And even if the very famous and renowned Jason Schreier has confirmed certain details, it is still difficult to be able to rely with complete confidence on all these elements.

An announcement in 2021 and a setting in Miami?

The latest rumor therefore comes from ThatsSoBold, influencer who declares according to “New sources” than GTA 6 will be announced in November or December and teased with a first video: better yet, he claims that the adventure will take place at “Miami” (Vice City, in the universe Grand Theft Auto) and that the playground will be three times bigger than that of GTA 5.





Some new products would also see the light of day, such as hurricanes or alligators as the map evolves over time : ThatsSoBold cites, as a point of comparison, the Fortnite map which has been able to gradually adapt to maintain its community.

Once again, we can only advise you not to take this information at face value As a pure precaution: even if this revives the hope of seeing the famous project of the illustrious studio at the star R, it would be far from the first time that this kind of rumor does not turn out. Fingers crossed anyway, especially since this information has already been relayed by other “insiders” in the past.