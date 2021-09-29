Guillaume Genton: the columnist very embarrassed after revelations about his sentimental life in TPMP

Guillaume Genton took it for his rank this Tuesday, September 28 in Touche pas à mon poste. Indeed, many columnists have made revelations about his private life.

This Tuesday, September 28, Cyril Hanouna hosted a show rich in twists and turns. Indeed, the presenter of Do not touch My TV did not hesitate to push his columnists to throw out some very intimate files about one of their own: Guillaume Genton. Thus, Isabelle Morini-Bosc told a rather funny anecdote. While having lunch with friends, she hears a young woman chanting: “Did you see the guy and the car?”, before continuing : “I see him kiss (on the cheeks) an auburn lady, not bad at all. She looked very happy and he got into his car.”.

Confidences which apparently greatly embarrassed the young man : “I have been uncomfortable in my life before, but not that much.” The columnist went on to add: “The lady said ‘he must be rich he has a driver'”. But Guillaume Genton’s ordeal is not over. Since after Isabelle Morini-Bosc, it was Raymond Aabou’s turn to put on a layer and tell his little anecdote about the young man: “I am delivering a client to Sèvres at 6 am and I see his car go by. And he was going to sport. But I think he left someone’s house at 6.30 am and that he was going go to bed”.

Discomfort on the set

Revelations that made the columnist uncomfortable, noting that his colleagues unpacked his intimate life on the set. And it wasn’t the only uneasy moment of the evening. In the last part of the program, Cyril Hanouna received Sophie Tapie, the daughter of the businessman, seriously ill. While she was thinking of promoting her new album, the presenter kept asking her questions about the report that C8 will broadcast this Wednesday, September 29 and which is not at all unanimous in the Tapie clan : “I’ve been super, super uncomfortable for a while now. I didn’t want to see that, I didn’t come for that. I’m just talking about music, actually, and I feel a little trapped very honestly “. A difficult moment for the young woman.

