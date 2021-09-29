More

    Guillaume Genton: the columnist very embarrassed after revelations about his sentimental life in TPMP

    Entertainment


    Guillaume Genton took it for his rank this Tuesday, September 28 in Touche pas à mon poste. Indeed, many columnists have made revelations about his private life.

    This Tuesday, September 28, Cyril Hanouna hosted a show rich in twists and turns. Indeed, the presenter of Do not touch My TV did not hesitate to push his columnists to throw out some very intimate files about one of their own: Guillaume Genton. Thus, Isabelle Morini-Bosc told a rather funny anecdote. While having lunch with friends, she hears a young woman chanting: “Did you see the guy and the car?”, before continuing : “I see him kiss (on the cheeks) an auburn lady, not bad at all. She looked very happy and he got into his car.”.

    Confidences which apparently greatly embarrassed the young man : “I have been uncomfortable in my life before, but not that much.” The columnist went on to add: “The lady said ‘he must be rich he has a driver'”. But Guillaume Genton’s ordeal is not over. Since after Isabelle Morini-Bosc, it was Raymond Aabou’s turn to put on a layer and tell his little anecdote about the young man: “I am delivering a client to Sèvres at 6 am and I see his car go by. And he was going to sport. But I think he left someone’s house at 6.30 am and that he was going go to bed”.

    Discomfort on the set

    Revelations that made the columnist uncomfortable, noting that his colleagues unpacked his intimate life on the set. And it wasn’t the only uneasy moment of the evening. In the last part of the program, Cyril Hanouna received Sophie Tapie, the daughter of the businessman, seriously ill. While she was thinking of promoting her new album, the presenter kept asking her questions about the report that C8 will broadcast this Wednesday, September 29 and which is not at all unanimous in the Tapie clan : “I’ve been super, super uncomfortable for a while now. I didn’t want to see that, I didn’t come for that. I’m just talking about music, actually, and I feel a little trapped very honestly “. A difficult moment for the young woman.

    Subscribe to the Telestar.fr newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge

    © C8

    2/12 –

    Guillaume Genton
    Indeed, the host of Touche not at my post did not hesitate to push his columnists to throw out some very intimate files about one of theirs: Guillaume Genton

    © C8

    3/12 –

    Isabelle Morini-Bosc
    Thus, Isabelle Morini-Bosc told a rather funny anecdote

    © C8

    4/12 –

    Guillaume Genton
    While having lunch with friends, she hears a young woman chanting: “Did you see the guy and the car?”

    © C8

    5/12 –

    Guillaume Genton
    “I see him kiss (on the cheeks) an auburn lady, not bad at all. She looked very happy and he got into his car.”


    © C8

    6/12 –

    Guillaume Genton
    Confidences which apparently greatly embarrassed the young man

    © C8

    7/12 –

    Guillaume Genton
    “I have been uncomfortable in my life before, but not that much”

    © C8

    8/12 –

    Guillaume Genton
    But Guillaume Genton’s ordeal is not over

    © C8

    9/12 –

    Guillaume Genton
    Since after Isabelle Morini-Bosc, it was Raymond Aabou’s turn to put on a layer and tell his little anecdote about the young man

    © C8

    10/12 –

    Guillaume Genton
    “I am delivering a client to Sèvres at 6 am and I see his car go by. And he was going to sport. But I think he left someone’s house at 6.30 am and that he was going go to bed”.

    © C8

    11/12 –

    TPMP
    Revelations that made the columnist uncomfortable, noting that his colleagues were unpacking his intimate life on the set

    © C8

    12/12 –

    TPMP
    That’s it to be part of a big family


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleWarzone: How to get Operator Arthur Kingsley
    Next articleIn Tunisia, Najla Bouden appointed prime minister

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC