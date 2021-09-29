More

    Have wages increased faster than productivity in recent years?

    Business


    THE CHEKING PROCESS – This is what Medef boss Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux said in response to Jean Castex’s call to open wage negotiations at branch level. Is he right?

    THE QUESTION. Guest on LCI Monday morning, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux was questioned about Jean Castex’s statements to the Echoes, which invited the professional branches to open negotiations with a view to raising wages, to fight against recruitment difficulties. The president of Medef, not very favorable to this idea, responded in particular to the Prime Minister by maintaining that, “for several years, wages have increased faster than productivity“. Is this statement by the boss of bosses correct?

    Read alsoExecutive salaries withstood the crisis

    CHECKS. Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux relies on data from INSEE, taken from the national accounts, told us his entourage, who transmitted to the Figaro details of his calculations. Since 2015, salaries

    This article is for subscribers only. You have 86% left to discover.


    To cultivate one’s freedom is to cultivate one’s curiosity.

    Continue reading your article for € 1 the first month

    Already subscribed? Log in


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe largest collection of gold coins in Europe discovered by two amateur divers
    Next articleWesley Saïd: “Lens gave me back a little taste for football”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC