“He is very happy with his girl Adixia”: Benjamin Castaldi comments on the new life of his son Simon

It’s hard to miss the new season of Marseillais VS The Rest of the World, watched each evening by nearly a million viewers. A phenomenon in which one of Benjamin Castaldi’s sons participates, namely Simon (21 years old).

Indeed, it is now two years since the young man launched his career in reality TV and as much to say that he does not go unnoticed. Cyril Hanouna notably wanted to confront his father with images of him taken from the W9 program on Tuesday evening in Do not touch My TV. Pictures where Simon proves “that it tastes like castagne“since he rubs shoulders with any candidate.





“I had not seen the pictures“reacted Benjamin Castaldi, quite proud to see his son defend himself without fear in the face, sometimes, of stronger than him. A character trait that does not however really surprise the columnist.”I knew he was a little bloody“, he assured. And for him to explain the path taken Simon in the TV:”He made a choice. He made this choice during the Covid, he no longer had a school, etc. He wanted to experience“. A choice which allows him today to be very happy, as Benjamin Castaldi underlines in passing, in part thanks to his relationship with Adixia.”He’s living his best life. He is very happy with his girl Adixia. Apparently it’s going very well“, he said.

Indeed, Simon and Adixia have even recently passed a milestone: that of moving together in the South of France, without saying where precisely, thus ignoring the criticisms on their age difference. “An age is just numbers … In my head, I’m still 18“, also defended Adixia (28 years) on this subject.