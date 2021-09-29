here are the healthiest ways to lose belly fat, according to science

Take care of your diet As you know, poor diet is the main cause of visceral fat. According to nutritionists, certain foods promote it when others fight it. It is therefore necessary to ensure to have a balanced diet.

Limit your alcohol consumption Alcohol is detrimental to the figure and slows down anyone who wants to achieve a flat stomach. First of all, “pure”, unmixed alcohol is inherently high in calories. For example, 10 cl of pastis already provide 274 calories to the body! Other alcoholic drinks, imagined by mixologists, are also high in calories and sugars.

Limit your alcohol consumption (continued) They are often mixed with fruit juices, syrups; beverages that are extremely sweet. However, as you know, when the level of sugar in the blood is too high compared to the energy needs of the body, it ends up being stored in the form of fat by the body … And particularly at the level of the belly.

Eat more frequently Increasing the frequency of your meals allows you to eat reasonable amounts at each meal and avoid eating too large amounts of food at one time. The risk, when you eat too much at once, is to ingest a lot more calories and sugars than the body needs. Anything that has not been used ends up being stored as fat in the belly.

Eat more frequently (continued) Multiplying small meals during the day is therefore more judicious according to some nutritionists. You should eat every three to four hours. But beware, it is still necessary to eat well during these meals …

To drink a lot of water Drinking plenty of water helps the body to function efficiently. It allows the organs to start working well, and in particular those of the digestive system. Good digestion reduces bloating, allowing the body to better eliminate waste and excess calories. Plus, drinking hot water in the morning has been scientifically proven to help flush visceral fat in two ways. First of all, it accelerates the basal metabolism, and which says faster metabolism, means more calories burned at rest, and ultimately more body fat burning (including that of the belly).

Drink lots of water (continued) Hot water also helps eliminate visceral fat in another way: “Drinking hot water also increases body temperature, forcing the body to expend energy to lower its temperature to normal (37 ° C). This additional energy expenditure helps to speed up the metabolism ”, explains Dr Naveed Saleh to our counterparts in theExpress UK.

Eat mindfully Mindful eating is a practice that consists of taking the time to eat well to be aware of the foods you are eating. By taking this time, we chew and chew food well rather than gulping it down.

The brain – stomach connection is made automatically, the brain understands that it is eating and messages of satiety are sent to it. We eat better, in appropriate quantities, healthier and the results on the appearance of the belly quickly become visible.

Mindful eating (continued) To practice mindful eating, you can start by taking several deep breaths before the first bite of each meal. The important thing is to eat in a calm environment, without any distractions (no television, no cell phone).

Adopt a good exercise and sleep routine According to sports coaches, there is a specific discipline that is the most effective in eliminating abdominal fat and obtaining that much desired flat stomach … And it is the HIIT ! Due to the intensity of the physical effort that it requires in a very short period of time, the High Intensity Interval Training forces the body to draw on its fat reserves to be able to cope with exercise as well as possible.

Adopt a good exercise and sleep routine (continued) Sleep is essential to eliminate excess calories and belly fat. Indeed, scientists estimate that a 7-hour night’s sleep burns nearly 300 calories! Conversely, not sleeping well (both in quantity and quality) leads to hormonal disturbances which promote the storage of fat in the abdominal area.

Control your stress Stress is one of the elements that contributes to weight gain and the accumulation of fat in the abdominal area. It actually impacts the body at the hormonal level and disrupts the level of said hormones. However, these hormones have an impact on appetite and ultimately on fat storage. By stressing, we secrete more cortisol (stress hormone), ghrelin (hormone responsible for appetite), and insulin (storage hormone) … Consequently, we eat more and we store a lot more fat at the level of the belly.