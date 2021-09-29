Here are the most anticipated video game releases of the end of the year

Here is a non-exhaustive list of the most awaited titles for the next three months. The end of the year promises to be busy!

This summer, many games have arrived on our consoles, for better or for worse. For our part, we were able to test the narrative game Twelve Minutes, the famous Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Remaster HD or even more recently Deathloop, the latest flagship of the Bethesda studio.

For the coming three months, we are already expecting an explosive end of the year, rich in releases, despite some postponements, especially on the side of Sony which preferred to shift its titles Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok in 2022. Here are the games that we expect the most from the Journal du Geek, and which will end this year rich in twists, while waiting (we hope) for the return to normal life in 2022.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Released October 5 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Advertised as the new Super Smash Bros. this is a platform fighting game in which you will not find any of the Nintendo characters, but an array of fighters straight out of iconic cartoons from the 2000s, 1990s, or even 1980s. fans of the Nintendo license, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is already shaping up to be an original, fun and colorful title.

Far cry 6

Released October 7 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Stadia.

After a release scheduled for spring 2021, Far cry 6 will finally make its entry on consoles and PC in October. Ubisoft’s new title places at its center a political conflict on the island of Yara, a fictitious dictatorship inspired by the island of Cuba. In this opus you play Dani, who strongly opposes the oppressive campaign led by the leader Antón.

Metroid Dread

Released October 8 Nintendo Switch.

While the players still wait Metroid Prime 4, still in development, Nintendo will release Metroid Dread at the same time as its Nintendo Switch OLED. In this new opus, you will benefit from improved graphics, while returning to the origins of the license with its 2D horizontal scrolling platforms. Unfortunately, the character friendly amiibo pack has been delayed for a month in Europe.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Released October 26 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.

Announced during Square Enix’s presentation at E3 2021, Guardians of the Galaxy was a real surprise. In this adventure game, the emphasis is particularly on the narrative aspect. As you play as Starlord, all the decisions you make will have a direct or indirect impact on the turn of your adventure, but also on your social relations with the other characters. Fun and action guaranteed!

Riders Republic

Released October 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.





In Riders Republic, you can become a skier, cyclist or even a wingsuit pro (aka the squirrel suit). It is a title that brings together many extreme sports that you can practice in single or multiplayer modes. The latter was also presented in more detail at E3 2021 and it looks crazy. Remember to take your helmet and your knee pads, Riders Republic risk of shattering everything!

Call of Duty Vanguard

Released November 5 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.

With this new opus from Sledgehammer Games, players will once again be able to dive back into the heart of World War II, both in story mode and in multiplayer, on all fronts. Indeed, the fronts of the East, West, Pacific and North Africa will be represented in the title, which will also have a new zombie mode and integration with Warzone, which should soon have a new map.

Forza Horizon 5

Released November 9 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5 will take a major turn and differentiate itself from its predecessors as much on the technique as on its playing environment. Indeed, this new opus will take place in full Mexico, offering to the players the possibility of exploring environments as vast as diverse. So, you can start your day on a volcano, and end it in a colorful city typical of the country.

Battlefield 2042

Released November 19 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.

As specified in the title, the new opus of EA and DICE will place the players at the heart of a future humanitarian conflict, which took its origins around a planetary environmental crisis. On the gameplay side, Battlefield 2042 will not offer a single player campaign, wanting to offer a more advanced multiplayer mode centered around a season system, which is reminiscent of the operating mode of its main competitor.

Pokémon Sparkling Pearl and Diamond Esparkling

Released on November 19 for Nintendo Switch.

These two new opus, which are actually remakes, take us to the region of Sinnoh, the emblematic region of shutters. Diamond and Pearl released many years ago. For the occasion, the graphics have been reworked and content has been specially added to make the gaming experience more comfortable, just like the games Pokemon the most recent.

Halo Infinite

Released December 8 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Halo Infinite is an iconic title that must truly support Xbox gamers in making the transition to the next-gen. Highly anticipated, this sixth opus sees Master Chief confront the most formidable of enemies while the fate of the world and of humanity is in his hands. It also has a multiplayer mode, available since September 24.