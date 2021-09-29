“Here is Messi”, “magic”, “Paris in ecstasy”, Pep “punished”: Lionel Messi celebrated by the European press after PSG-City

It was almost starting to take a long time, in the light of his standing. Lionel Messi waited for his fourth match with PSG to unlock his goal counter at his new club. But he did it with the manner, Tuesday night in the Champions League against Manchester City, and the British press was enthusiastic about it on Wednesday. “Magician Messi sinks Pep’s City [Guardiola]”attach The Daily Telegraph on its first “sport” page.

The Daily Express done in the same jargon and title: “Magic messi“, adding:”Lionel lights up Paris with a sublime strike. ” The Daily Mail say hello “Lionel’s flair!“and considers that”Messi’s first goal for PSG punished Pep“, whose team were beaten 2-0 at the Parc des Princes.

League 1 Unheard of since… 2010: Messi, the man we hardly ever replace 09/20/2021 At 3:18 PM

Pochettino: “Messi, we’ve seen him score against us for 20 years”



“Bombazo” and “ecstasy”

In Spain, the first realization of the Pulga with PSG also caught the attention. Even if the event of this evening of C1 – especially for the Madrid dailies – was the defeat of Real, at the Bernabéu, against the Sheriff (1-2). Ace highlights Messi’s goal on his site, calling him “bombazo“, while the Catalan media Mundo Deportivo diverts a Parisian slogan (Here is Paris) to make it: “Here it is Messi!“.

In Italy, Tuttosport speaks of a “Paris in ecstasy” in front, there “messi magic“, while Gazzetta dello Sport reserves an insert for the meeting in question … and considers that a player from the French capital club steals the show from the Argentinian: “Messi leaves his mark on City match, but PSG’s best player is Gigio [Donnarumma] Super star“.

Sentinel Verratti, Pochettino’s find that changes everything

League 1 Messi-Boateng, a dribble past to posterity 09/16/2021 At 3:23 PM