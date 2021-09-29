Here’s how Britney Spears earns and spends her fortune

Ex-pop icon of the 2000s, Britney Spears had a meteoric career … and many disillusions. Driven by the success of her first single “… Baby One More Time” in 1998 – which remains one of the best-selling in the world – the singer has since sold 200 million records around the world. In 2002 alone, concerts and album sales brought him $ 40 million (around 34.1 million euros).

But in 2008, after a personal descent into hell mixing addictions and mental disorders, her family decided to place her under the tutelage of her father, James Spears. For 13 years he has been legally responsible for the fortune and almost every aspect of Britney Spears’ personal and musical life.

A guardianship deemed abusive by the star, who tries to free himself by all means. Social networks and many show business figures have also supported him for several years, through the #FreeBritney movement.

This tumultuous story is told through a Netflix documentary, “Britney vs Spears”, released Tuesday, September 28, just twenty-four hours before a new legal hearing requested by the star of 39 years to remove his father from the guardianship.

Here’s how Britney Spears earns and spends her money:

Since the beginning of his career, his tours have brought him € 414 million according to Forbes.

Between 2013 and 2017, the Mississippi native performed a 250-concert residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Contract amount: $ 30 million (approximately € 25.6 million). According to the site Celebrity Net Worth, his final concert would have generated more than 1.1 million dollars (approximately 940,000 euros) of receipts.

A second residency planned for 2019 in Las Vegas, this time at Park MGM, was finally canceled by the star as her father suffered from serious health problems. Each concert planned under this contract could have brought him 507,000 dollars (approximately 433,000 euros).

Nevertheless, Britney Spears’ last song dates back to 2016 and she hasn’t toured since 2018. At the same time, other stars of American pop – Katy Perry, Beyoncé or Taylor Swift – are are shown much more prolific, linking concerts and albums.

Britney Spears’ current fortune, according to Forbes, stands at $ 60 million (approximately € 51.2 million).

In 2012, his appearance as a juror for the second season of the X Factor show brought him € 12.8 million.

Britney Spears had finally decided not to stack up for an additional season, preferring to devote herself to the rest of her musical career.

In 2004, the singer partnered with cosmetics company Elizabeth Arden to market a series of fragrances in her name.

Its first fragrance, “Curious”, grossed more than $ 100 million (approximately 85.4 million euros) during its first twelve months of marketing. Until 2018, she released more than twenty perfumes. Unexpected consequence of the #Free Britney movement: support for the singer is also palpable at the commercial level. Last February, the release of a New York Times documentary dedicated to the singer led to an exponential increase in sales of her fragrances.

His divorce from Kevin Federline costs him dear …

Britney Spears was married to dancer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007, with whom she had two boys: Sean and Jayden James. She had to pay him a million dollars (about 854,000 euros) at the time of their divorce while providing monthly child support of 20,000 dollars (about 17,000 euros) until their boys were 18 years old.

… but this is nothing compared to the costs generated by its supervision.

Since 2008, Britney Spears has been forced to pay her father to keep control of his own financial empire. According to Forbes, James Spears has touched by less than 5 million gross dollars (about 4.2 million euros) in thirteen years.

According to the New York Times, the guardianship would also have allowed the father to earn commissions on his daughter’s concert series: $ 2.6 million (around 2.2 million euros) in total between 2011 and 2017. The singer also had to rent offices from her father for 2,000 dollars a month (around 1,700 euros); over the years, these rents have cost almost 300,000 dollars (approximately 256,000 euros).

The peculiarities of the American guardianship mean that the person concerned must pay the legal fees of his guardian, in addition to his own. Thus, between 2018 and 2019, Britney Spears paid 170,000 dollars (approximately 145,600 euros) in fees for the benefit of her father.

His former lawyer, Samuel Ingham, received him nearly 332,000 dollars (approximately 284,400 euros) for 700 hours of work between November 2016 and October 2018. He then billed 475 dollars (approximately 407 euros) per hour. In total, Britney Spears would have paid at least 3 million dollars (about 2.5 million euros) to his lawyer since the beginning of his guardianship, according to the New York Times.

The singer lives in an Italian villa of over 1,200 square meters in California.

Britney Spears bought the vast eight-hectare property in 2015 for $ 7.4 million (approximately 6.3 million euros). The Italian villa, located in Thousand Oaks, has among other things four family rooms, an elevator, a tennis court and a golf course. The temperature-controlled wine cellar contains … 3,500 bottles. The property is now estimated at 8.8 million dollars (approximately 7.5 million euros) by the Realtor site.

Over the course of her career, the singer has also bought and then sold a number of goods across the United States: New York, Malibu, Los Angeles, Louisiana … None have been sold for an amount less than $ 4 million. (around 3.4 million euros).

She owns a Mercedes-Benz 4×4 at 131,000 euros.

The Mercedes-Benz G55 measures 4.6 meters and packs more than 500 horsepower. The singer has also been seen driving several luxury cars in recent years: a Maserati Gran Turismo at 200,000 dollars (around 171,000 euros), a Jaguar XK, a Ferrari 360 Modena … But the star has also owned cars. more “modest” cars, like a Smart or a Mini Cooper.

