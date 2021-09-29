his abortions lived in “deplorable” conditions

This Tuesday, September 28, Brigitte Bardot is celebrating her 87th birthday. Passionate lover, the star of Et Dieu… Créa the woman almost lost her life, at a time when abortion was an act prohibited by law.

“It’s a bit like a tumor that fed on me.” It is in these raw terms that Brigitte Bardot evoked her son Nicolas, in 1996, in her book Initiales BB. But before giving life to her only child, the star of Et Dieu… Créa the woman almost lost hers, in dramatic circumstances. At only 17 years old, the young actress indeed fell pregnant with her first husband, Roger Vadim. The former actress, who blows her 87th birthday this Tuesday, September 28, has clandestinely aborted in Switzerland under “deplorable” conditions. “The pains she felt were excruciating. She is traumatized,” wrote Pascal Louvrier in his book Vérité BB (editions Tohu-Bohu), released last April.





At the time, abortions were punishable by law. But impossible to continue this pregnancy, Brigitte Bardot categorically refusing to see her body transform. Before landing in Corsica for the filming of Manina, the girl without veils, “BB” went to Megève, Switzerland, where “she almost died” for lack of care. “Like the beast whose leather is burned with a hot iron, it retains from this ordeal a panicked fear of motherhood”, we read in Vérité BB, which evokes this time when abortions were carried out “in gloomy places, without hygiene “.

A second unwanted pregnancy

Once again pregnant with Roger Vadim, Brigitte Bardot had an abortion a second time, in Switzerland. This second operation, “at the bottom of an apartment”, could have cost him his life. “The bleeding turns into hemorrhage”, (…)

Read more on the GALA website

You may also be interested in this content:

Nathalie (Love is in the pre 2021), her worried suitor “I don’t know if she’s ready to find someone”

Naughty Camilla Parker Bowles: her passion for cleaning … in the simplest device

Vincent, Le Vigneron (Love is in the pre 2021): his tender declaration to a contender

Paulette (Love is in the pre 2021): her totally surreal encounter with a suitor

VIDEO – The Voice All Stars: Gilles Verdez evokes conflicts between coaches