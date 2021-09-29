How China holds developing countries in debt

Aerial view of a bridge connecting China to Laos by rail and crossing the Mekong River, Laos, July 2020. PAN LONGZHU / XINHUA / MAXPPP

Funding from China to developing countries has reached record highs, far exceeding the aid disbursed by all the rich countries of the planet.

Beijing has disbursed, in grants and especially in loans, 843 billion dollars (722 billion euros) to 163 low and middle income countries over the past two decades, six times the budget envelope of the Marshall Plan, intended for the reconstruction of Europe in the aftermath of the Second World War (taking into account the inflation of the American currency since 1947). This represents, on an annual average, 85 billion dollars, that is to say twice the sums paid by the United States and the other great powers.

This unprecedented figure, taken from a report by the American University William & Mary, published Wednesday, September 29, gives an idea of ​​the extent of Chinese expansionism and the situation of dependence in which developing countries find themselves.





The outstanding amount of Chinese loans now exceeds 10% of gross domestic product (GDP) in forty-two developing countries while their public finances are weakened by the Covid-19 crisis.

To arrive at these estimates, more than a hundred researchers from all over the world, in Germany, South Africa, the United Kingdom or the United States, dissected nearly 91,000 official documents from 13,427 projects funded by Beijing. , written in many languages, from Dutch to Persian to Portuguese.

Help that pays dearly

China is generous, but its help comes at a high price. Unlike rich countries, it does not finance developing economies with a majority of grants and loans at reduced rates. Since the launch of the “new silk roads” in 2013, the share of commercial loans has quickly gained the upper hand, in particular to finance major infrastructure projects – with a cost of over 500 million euros – the number of which has increased. tripled in annual average between 2013 and 2017.

“Since then, China has reduced the wing, notes however Andrew Small, researcher at the German Marshall Fund. The Covid-19 crisis has happened there and major projects are not without political and diplomatic consequences. “ In countries like the Maldives or Sri Lanka, Chinese funding has, for example, been accused of favoring the power in place, of fueling corruption or of increasing debt.

The interest rates charged are sometimes high because China “Disproportionately lends to countries with fragile solvency”, can we read in the report. Beijing may require these countries to take out insurance, or to ask for a third party surety to protect themselves against risks, or even to pledge loans against assets. Even though China has rarely taken control of pledged infrastructure like ports or land, it can reap geopolitical gains. The operation of the Port of Hambantota, Sri Lanka, an important stage in maritime traffic in the Indian Ocean, was entrusted in 2019 to a Chinese company for 99 years, following Colombo’s inability to honor its debt.

