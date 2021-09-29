How did the investigations progress after the first program aired?

This Wednesday, September 29, M6 broadcasts the second issue ofCall for witnesses. The opportunity for Camille Chaize, the spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior, to explain what impact the show had on the investigations.
Tonight, three new cold cases will be discussed in Call for witnesses, on M6: that of the disappearance of little Mathis Jouanneau, in September 2011; the crime of Vincent Dorado, in Corsica, and that of Maud Maréchal, in 2013. On the set, Julien Courbet and Nathalie Renoux will retrace these three cases and, in the presence of the families, will call for witnesses. People with information likely to advance cases will be able to contact the investigators for a week.
The first issue of this M6 show was released last June. Three cases had been mentioned: the unsolved crime of Gaëlle Fosset in Normandy, the disappearance of Suzanne Bourlier, a retiree, in Lamotte-Beuvron, and that of Lucas Tronche, in 2015, in Le Gard. Last July, the bones of the young boy were found, a few hundred meters from his home. “This is not a direct testimony [lié à l’émission] which is at the origin of the excavations restarted on June 24, explains to Parisian Camille Chaize, the spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior. But the show gave visibility and a new dynamic. The investigation is not over: the causes of his death are still unknown. “
What progress has been made in the Gaëlle Fosset and Suzanne Bourlier cases?
Following the mention in the first issue ofCall for witnesses of Gaëlle Fosset’s crime, 110 calls and emails were received and 13 deemed interesting. “They gave rise to hearings of witnesses and DNA samples, the results of which are awaited., explains Camille Chaize. One person was even taken into custody and then released“.
The investigation into the disappearance of Suzanne Bourlier is also progressing. “Testimonies allowed the gendarmes to find elements on the Internet on rings similar to his signet ring. [la retraitée portait une bague qui pourrait bien être un élément clef dans sa disparition, ndlr]. We know that finding this jewel could shed light on what happened. “