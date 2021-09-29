how do they react to rumors about their relationship?

Former companion of actor Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis has now made perfect love for 5 years with Samuel Benchetrit. The former companion of the late Marie Trintignant, with whom he gave birth to actor Jules Benchetrit, even married the singer on June 30, 2018. If they evolve in the same professional environment, the two lovebirds did not have never had the opportunity to work together on the same project. It is now done, given that Vanessa Paradis has filmed in Samuel Benchetrit’s next film, called This Music Does Not Play For Anyone, which was released in theaters on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.





Interviewed by Gala magazine the same day, the filmmaker admitted that he had not reserved the same treatment for his partner and his son, who also appears in this feature film, as for the other actors during the shooting. “I did not treat Jules and Vanessa on an equal footing compared to the others, because they are the ones I prefer, and everyone knows it”, he had confided on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival 2021, during which he had presented his film. “The film will amaze the public, but not me: when you share the intimacy of the people, you perceive their humor. He is a lively and happy person. Vanessa is funny in life, sometimes without wanting to be. But above all, in front of the camera, she dominates the rhythm that comedy demands “, explained Samuel Benchetrit, who was forced to bring up his son Jules alone after the (…)

