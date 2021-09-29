How to install Windows 11 today?

Officially available on October 5, Windows 11 can already be installed in a version very close to the final and “very stable” according to Microsoft. The installation process is not very complex, but requires a few specific steps. We will explain everything to you.

It is next Tuesday, October 5, that the public will be able to discover the new version of Windows, soberly called Windows 11. This new Microsoft’s operating system should not create a break with Windows 10, and will above all capitalize on its very good foundations. In addition to a slightly revamped central menu and the ability to work on multiple desktops, Windows 11 emphasizes video games, with the arrival of Direct Storage (which should allow faster loading times from an NVMe SSD), an improved Xbox interface or even an “auto HDR” function to improve the rendering of games. The novelties will finally be quite numerous and we summarized them a few weeks ago, in a dedicated article.

Recently, a “pre-release” version of Windows 11 is available for download, very close to the one that will be released on October 5 and very stable. However, it is not possible to access it by default and you have to do some manipulation from the settings of Windows 10.

Can my PC run Windows 11?

First of all, you must check that your PC is compatible with Windows 11. There are indeed some technical constraints and not all computers can, for the moment, accommodate the new Microsoft OS. This requires a 1 GHz processor with at least 2 cores, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, a DirectX 12 compatible graphics card, as well as the presence of a TPM 2.0 chip. The latter provides hardware security and secure physical encryption within the machine. But it is only present on fairly recent PCs.

In order to check that your PC is ready for Windows 11, the easiest way is still to download and install the software

Microsoft Health Check

, which will scan your configuration and give you the green light or not.

Once you are sure that your PC is compatible with Windows 11, all you have to do is download and install it. For that, go to the “Update and security” section from Windows 10 settings, then in “Windows Insider Program” and click on “Start”

You will then need to sign in with a Microsoft account if you haven’t already. Now is the time to choose which channel to subscribe to. To access the latest version of Windows 11, registration to the “beta” channel is sufficient. You can, in any case, change the channel whenever you want by going back to the Windows Insider settings.

Your choice made, Windows will then invite you to restart your PC. Once the PC has restarted, go back to “Update and security”. You should then be offered to install “Windows 11 Insider Preview”. If this is not the case, check that your PC is up to date, especially with the important security patches. Windows 10 should offer them to you automatically.





Downloading and installing the Windows 11 preview can take quite a long time and require several reboots. Keep your PC running during the whole process (and if you are on a laptop, don’t forget to connect the battery to the mains!).

Once the preview version of Windows 11 is downloaded and installed, you will find all your files, software and games installed, but all running with Windows 11.

Find a Windows 11 Compatible PC on Amazon

Find a Windows 11 compatible PC at Fnac.com

Find a Windows 11 compatible PC at Darty

What is the Windows 11 release date? Windows 11 will be available for download on October 5, 2021 and will be offered as a free update for all owners of a version of Windows 10 or earlier. The update will be completely transparent, that is, managed as a standard Windows 10 upgrade: the transition will therefore be smooth to both operating systems. What are the minimum requirements to install Windows 11? Microsoft has released the minimum system requirements to run Windows 11. Here it is: -Processor: 1 GHz or more with 2 cores minimum and 64-bit compatibility -Memory: 4 GB of RAM -Storage: 64 GB -Graphic card: DirectX 12 / WDDM 2.x compatible -Screen: greater than 9 inches, HD 720p minimum, 8 bits per color channel -Internet connection -TPM: TPM 2.0 secure platform module While most of the points are easy to find on most machines, the TPM 2.0 chip is mostly present on recent machines. It is intended to provide hardware security and secure physical encryption within the machine. You can already use Health Check software to make sure your PC can support Windows 11. What is the price of Windows 11? For people who want to install Windows 11 on a new machine without going through a previous version of the OS, it will be necessary to acquire a paid license. Microsoft has not yet communicated on the price of licenses for Windows 11, or even on the different versions of the OS that will be on sale. We can expect a version in Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Professional, but for now, nothing is confirmed. For those who already have a PC with a Windows 10 or earlier license, Windows 11 will be offered as a free update.