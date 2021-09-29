HP Pavilion 15-eh1000sf review: a balanced laptop

In its midnight blue dress, the Pavilion 15 presents well despite its plastic shell. HP has taken a certain care in the finishes with a flared shell on the rear part, which is not content to be simply monolithic. It even inherited the triangular openings of the speakers in the Specter range. Only downside, the plastic of the screen borders reveals the positioning of this frame on the entry of the Specter range.

The keyboard is equipped with well-spaced keys with correctly marked typing. Two-level white backlighting is welcome. However, despite its qualities, it sinks slightly in its center, the chassis of this Pavilion 15 while plastic lacking a little rigidity.

Note that a fingerprint reader is present on the right palm rest. Its use did not reveal any particular flaw and it even proves to be responsive with Windows Hello.

The touchpad, subtly separated by a silver border, offers a fluid glide with gestures well taken into account by Windows 10. The left and right clicks are however noisy. Drag and drop, however, is not a problem.

The connection includes two USB-A ports, a USB3.2 port compatible with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, an HDMI port and a microSD port. It only lacks an RJ45 port to be completely complete.

Wireless connectivity is provided by a Realtek RTL8852AE chip compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The webcam is located above the screen, its quality is barely correct and is not compatible with Windows Hello. The cooling consists of a fan and two heat pipes connected to the radiator. A rather light system and sized for the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor which dissipates only 15 W.

The cooling system is particularly effective since at the air outlet, placed on the right under the screen, we measured less than 40 ° C, and this after 15 minutes of video encoding. The hottest part of the keyboard is behind the processor, near the ZQSD keys, with less than 35 ° C. The touchpad and the rest of the keyboard are free of hot spots. Noise pollution is also very low, 35 dB measured at 50 cm from the PC. In a calm environment, the slight hiss is audible, but it will go completely unnoticed in a more lively environment. Disassembling the Pavilion 15 is easy. Small subtlety: of the six screws that hold the panel, four are hidden in the two non-slip strips. It will therefore be necessary to peel them delicately to be able to glue them back properly.

All the components are easily accessible. © Digital