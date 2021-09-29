Huge penalty for Pieterse after his tackle on Lucu

Zapping Fifteen World XV DE FRANCE: The 2020/2021 report

The tackle Ryno pieterse Much ink has been spilled on Maxime Lucu, he was so dangerous. The Castres apologized for his gesture which could have handicapped his opponent. The NRL was studying Pieterse’s case this Wednesday evening and the sanction is relentless. First issued with 24 week suspensions for “Dangerous game“and more particularly of”Tackle,

charge, pull, push, or grab an opponent whose feet do not touch the ground “. the commission reduced its sanction to twelve weeks taking into account mitigating circumstances (clean disciplinary record, youth and inexperience, acknowledgment of guilt, expression of remorse, conduct before and during the hearing).

He is not the only player sanctioned by the disciplinary committee this Wednesday evening. Yann David de Bayonne is suspended for four weeks, Jeremy Jordaan the Vannes player is suspended for three weeks. Regarding the fight between the players of the Stade Montois and Vannes, the commission sanctioned the two clubs with a warning.



