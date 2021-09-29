hundreds of migrants try to reach Ceuta, an open investigation

Hundreds of Moroccan migrants have tried to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from the border town of Fnideq in Morocco after social media posts reporting a relaxation of controls. The police have opened a judicial investigation into this case, according to the MAP news agency, which quotes a press release from the Directorate General of National Security (DGSN). “Hundreds of Moroccan migrants, mostly minors, attempted the crossing to Ceuta on Tuesday evening before being pushed back by the police even before their arrival at the border.“Mohamed Benaissa, head of the Northern Human Rights Observatory, told AFP.

Clashes opposed them to the police and calm returned Wednesday morning after the dispersal of the migrants, said Mohamed Benaissa. “Some candidates for illegal immigration deliberately threw stones at the public forces and refused to comply, causing damage to two private vehicles», Indicated the DGSN. Five people were arrested and taken into police custody for “the needs of the judicial inquiry“.

10,000 migrants in 48 hours

The investigation was opened “to identify and challenge all those involved in the dissemination of “Fake news” (false information) inciting illegal immigration and claiming, fraudulently, to simplify border control procedures», Explained the DGSN. These viral publications have “need to strengthen the security presence along the coast leading to the town of Fnideq», He underlined.

The tiny enclave of Ceuta, like that of Melilla, constitutes Europe’s only land borders with Africa. The arrival in May, in 48 hours, of nearly 10,000 migrants in Ceuta, many of them minors, thanks to a relaxation of border controls on the Moroccan side, marked the culmination of a major crisis between Rabat and Madrid. . This had been caused by the hospitalization for “humanitarian reasons“In Spain by the leader of the Saharawi separatists of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, considered by Morocco as a”war criminal“.