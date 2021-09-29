In an interview with Soir mag magazine, Muriel Robin confides in the lack of opportunities that are presented to her. And once again, she doesn’t try to hide her regrets.

We first knew her as a comedian for 30 years – which we were reminded of last year with the I love you hairstyle format – but in recent years, Muriel Robin has multiplied the dramatic roles as in Jacqueline Sauvage: c ‘ was him or me or The First Forgotten. No wonder, however, for the actress who has a classical dramatic training since she began her career at Cours Florent and then at the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art in Paris, where she mainly worked on tragedies. We will soon find her in the TV movie Doutes sur Arte then in the mini-series Mon ange on TF1. Two dramatic roles, there too. This omnipresence at the head of the poster could make us think that Muriel Robin is crumbling under the proposals but it is not so, according to what she confided to our colleagues of the Belgian TV magazine Soir mag which she made the front page of this September 29.





“I am not refusing anything… because I am not getting anything!”

“For the cinema, I do not receive any proposal. For the TV, I do not receive much either. As I speak to you, I have no project. I do not refuse anything because I do not have enough offers to allow myself this luxury. All in all, I had to refuse three offers that in my opinion were not worth the trouble or looked like things that I had already done, and I did not want to repeat myself. (…) To be clear: I do not refuse anything at the cinema … because I do not receive anything! ” regrets Muriel Robin. If it also specifies that “I drank, I (…)

