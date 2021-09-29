In an interview with the magazine Evening mag, Muriel Robin confides in the lack of opportunities that present themselves to her. And once again, she doesn’t try to hide her regrets.
She was first known as a comedian for 30 years – something we were reminded of last year with the format I love you hairstyle – but in recent years, Muriel robin multiplies the dramatic roles as in Jacqueline Sauvage: it was him or me Where The First Forgotten. No wonder, however, for the actress who has a classical dramatic training since she began her career at Cours Florent and then at the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art in Paris, where she mainly worked on tragedies. We will soon find her in the TV movie Doubts on Arte then in the mini-series My angel on TF1. Two dramatic roles, there too. This omnipresence at the head of the poster could make us think that Muriel Robin is crumbling under the proposals but it is not so, according to what she entrusted to our colleagues of the Belgian TV magazine Evening mag which she made the front page of this September 29.
“I am not refusing anything… because I am not getting anything!”
“For cinema, I don’t get any offers. For TV, I don’t get much either. As I speak, I have no plans. I don’t refuse anything because I don’t have enough offers to afford this luxury. All in all, I had to refuse three proposals that I didn’t think were worth the effort or looked like things I had already done, and I didn’t want to repeat myself. (…) To be clear: I don’t refuse anything at the cinema… because I don’t get anything! ” regrets Muriel Robin. If it also specifies that “I drank, I smoked, I had depression. If I had to do it again, I would quit the job long before”, the actress also tries to be positive, in her own way: “There are more unhappy people than me. There are a lot of actresses who envy me because I can go on stage, I can do different things that allow me to make a living. I will see what the future holds for me. I can’t have less than now so these can only be good surprises. “
“It killed me”
This lack of consideration from French directors, however, made Muriel Robin fall into a period of questioning, as she told us in an interview at the festival. Mania Series recently: “I am not offered to play in comedies. In 30 years, I have perhaps only been offered five and again, quite vulgar. I wondered a lot. Too square jaws? Hair too short? It will be the big question of my life. Even though I stopped asking myself today. ” She adds : “It’s not that I regret it, it’s that it killed me. Now I got over it because time has passed. But it hurts never to be chosen. When thirty comedies are shot a year and not one arrives at your place while you fill the Zeniths, it hurts. Obviously. And that makes you doubt. If we don’t choose you, maybe you’re not that good. “