“I was clumsy”: Cyril Hanouna apologizes to Sophie Tapie

This Wednesday, September 29, Cyril Hanouna decided to apologize to Sophie Tapie live on C8. He admitted to having “been clumsy” the day before, when she was invited to Touche not to my post!

Half-forgiven admitted mistake? Tuesday, September 28, Bernard Tapie’s daughter, Sophie Tapie, was Cyril Hanouna’s guest in Touche pas à mon poste! (TPMP) to talk about the release of his album. However, footage from the documentary about her father, who has double cancer in his stomach and esophagus, was shown while she was on set, which she didn’t like. After Sohie Tapie expressed her dissatisfaction, Cyril Hanouna told her: “I’m very happy to have you, if you’re not happy to be there you can go my Sophie. The next day, Wednesday, September 29, Cyril Hanouna admits to having “been awkward” with Sophie Tapie. If he has already explained on Twitter, he decided to justify himself on TPMP. “It’s not the same when you know the person very well, you talk to them as if they were your buddy on the set. “





The violent remarks he may have had against the young singer shocked more than one viewer. Afterwards, the presenter admits that he “did not put himself in Sophie’s place”. If this isn’t the first time that he or one of his columnists has slipped out with the show’s guests, this situation doesn’t suit him. ” It hurts me. You know, I don’t like being mean, I like it when people are happy to come on set (…). It pained me that it happened, even more, on her. “

Cyril Hanouna “very close” to Stéphane Tapie

Cyril Hanouna took the opportunity to recall that he is a close friend of the Tapie clan, in particular of Stéphane (…)

Read more on the GALA website

VIDEO – Brigitte Macron: the first lady very laudatory about Cyril Hanouna

Did you know ? Mylène Demongeot, ruined, was the victim of an odious swindle

Laure Adler: her touching secrets about her 93-year-old mother, ill in nursing home

“It will be necessary to knock him out”: Emmanuel Macron reserves his blows against Eric Zemmour

Tribute concert to Johnny Hallyday: Sylvie Vartan gives her opinion … very decided

Emmanuel Macron close to Cyril Hanouna: “He consults him regularly”