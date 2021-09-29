immune responses are different in the nasal mucosa and in the blood

Each individual reacts differently to infection with SARS-CoV-2. One of the first entry points for the virus is the nose, and immune responses in the nasal mucosa and in the blood are regulated differently and independently in people with Covid-19. French scientists are interested in the role of the nasopharyngeal microbiome.

Clinical manifestations developed following infection with SARS-CoV-2 are variable in individuals, and the mechanisms that can explain this variability are still poorly understood. The nasal mucosa being one of the first entry points of the virus, researchers from the Institut Pasteur and Inserm, in collaboration with the Hôpital Cochin AP-HP, studied in parallel the immune responses in the nasal mucosa (local responses) and in the blood (systemic responses) of people infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Scientists have shown that in these people with Covid-19, immune responses in the mucosa and in the blood are regulated differently and independently. They also observed a disturbance of the nasal microbiota, promoting the development of bacteria Opportunistic pathogens that can cause secondary bacterial infections. These results were published in Nature Immunology, 1er September 2021.

Why such a variation in cytokine production?

The response to SARS-CoV-2 infection varies among individuals, ranging from symptoms light to one pneumonia serious. The mechanisms at the origin of this variability, from an immunological point of view, are still little known and documented.

Scientists have been interested in several elements related to the immune response: antibody directed against SARS-CoV-2, cytokines and bacterial populations (or microbiota nasal) present in samples of nasopharyngeal swabs and plasma from patients infected with SARS-CoV-2. These samples come from a cohort from Cochin Hospital patients and were collected 8 to 12 days after the onset of the first symptoms.

The results show that the immune response linked to the production antibody anti-SARS-CoV-2 and their neutralizing capacity is not the same in the nasal mucosa and in the blood. ” Surprisingly, patients with antibody in the nose did not always have antibodies in the blood and vice versa », Adds Darragh Duffy, head of the Translational Immunology laboratory at the Institut Pasteur and co-last author of the study. Local (mucous membrane) and systemic (blood) immune responses to the virus could therefore be subject to independent regulation.





The authors of the study were also interested in the production of cytokines. They observed that cytokine production was also different in the nasal mucosa and in the blood. ” All of these results suggest that cytokine responses are regulated, like anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, in a tissue-dependent manner. », Specifies James Di Santo, head of the Innate Immunity / Inserm U1223 unit at the Institut Pasteur and co-last author of the study.

Any avenues for prevention through the nasal route?

In addition, scientists have identified significant changes in patients with Covid-19 in cash microbial inhabiting the nasal mucosa. In these same patients, they observed an increase in micro-organisms potentially pathogenic which are often involved in secondary respiratory infections. ” SARS-CoV-2 infection could induce disturbances in the nasal microbiota, and suggests a link between the latter and protective antiviral pathways », Specifies James Di Santo.

” Our results allow us to better understand the local immune responses of the nasal mucosa, one of the first sites of infection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Darragh Duffy concludes. These observations suggest that approaches to modulation local immune defenses, such as nasal vaccination, could represent tracks of prevention of Covid-19.

