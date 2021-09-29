in Afghanistan, the Pentagon admits a “strategic failure”

“There is no other way to describe it”, admitted Tuesday the American chief of staff

Pentagon leaders on Tuesday admitted errors in judgment that led to the Taliban’s straightforward victory after 20 years of war. “It is a strategic failure”, commented the American chief of staff, General Mark Milley, while explaining to the elected representatives of the Senate on the chaotic end of the war in Afghanistan. “The enemy is in power in Kabul. There is no other way to describe it. “

Top US military officials also publicly admitted for the first time that they had advised Joe Biden to keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan to avoid a collapse of the Kabul regime. “I recommended that we leave 2,500 troops in Afghanistan,” said the head of the US Central Command (Centcom), General Kenneth McKenzie.

It’s up to the commander-in-chief to decide

General Mark Milley said he “agreed” with this advice. But the American president chose not to follow it, and even in August assured that he had never received it. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki stressed that such a limited military presence in Afghanistan would not have been possible in the long term. “No one said that in five years we could have 2,500 troops and that it would be tenable,” she told reporters.





“At the end of the day, it’s up to the Commander-in-Chief to decide, and he has decided that it is time to end 20 years of war.” General Milley also revealed that he asked Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump not to set a specific date for the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, but to bind it to conditions that the Taliban had to respect, in particular the rupture of their ties to Al Qaeda.

” Taken by surprise “

“I recommend to any leader: do not set a date, […] set conditions, ”he said. “Two presidents in a row have set a date.” The administration of Donald Trump signed on February 29, 2020 in Doha a historic agreement with the Taliban which provided for the withdrawal of all foreign soldiers before May 1, 2021, in exchange for security guarantees and the opening of unprecedented direct negotiations between insurgents and authorities in Kabul. Joe Biden chose to stick to that deal, but pushed the deadline back to August 31.

Defense Minister Lloyd Austin admitted errors in judgment. “The fact that the Afghan army, which we trained with our partners, collapsed – often without firing a bullet – took us all by surprise,” he admitted. “We did not realize the level of corruption and incompetence of their high ranking officers, we did not measure the damage caused by the frequent and unexplained changes decided by President Ashraf Ghani in the command, we did not “We did not foresee the snowball effect of the agreements made by the Taliban with four local commanders, nor the fact that the Doha agreement had demoralized the Afghan army,” he said.