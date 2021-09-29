In Germany, Angela Merkel congratulates Olaf Scholz on his election victory and complicates the task of his runner-up

Members of the SPD parliamentary group around Olaf Scholz, September 29, 2021, in the Bundestag. TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP

It looks like a disavowal for Armin Laschet, the unsuccessful candidate of the CDU-CSU alliance in the legislative elections of September 26. German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Social Democrat (SPD) Olaf Scholz on Monday for his “Success” in the legislative elections, announced Wednesday, September 29, the press service of the government.

Mr. Laschet, leader of the chancellor’s CDU party, did not extend his congratulations to his rival until Wednesday, SPD and CDU sources said. Far from recognizing his opponent’s priority to become chancellor, Armin Laschet has persisted in defending the legitimacy of his party since Sunday in discussing with the Greens and the Liberals to examine the possibilities of forming a majority.





Since the elections, criticism has continued to mount in the ranks of the conservatives against the stubbornness of Armin Laschet, the party leader, in wanting to form a government despite the historically low score of the CDU-CSU. He was let go on Tuesday by his Bavarian CSU allies, compromising his chances of becoming chancellor by allying with the Greens and Liberals of the FDP as he wished.

The SPD for a coalition government

The Social Democrats, for their part, keep repeating that they want to form a coalition government with the ecologists and the FDP, and with Olaf Scholz as chancellor. “We agree on electing Olaf Scholz as chancellor as soon as possible”, repeated the head of the SPD parliamentary group, Rolf Mützenich, to the press on Wednesday.

The leaders of the Greens and the FDP met on Tuesday evening for the first time since the elections in order to identify possible points of agreement with a view to negotiating an alliance with the CDU, or more likely with the SPD.

