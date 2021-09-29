In Hawaii, the legendary “staircase to paradise” will close for cost and safety reasons – Ouest-France evening edition

This is the end of the Haiku Stairs, the staircase of paradise, in Hawaii (United States). The 3,922 steps of this steep steel structure, known to offer the most beautiful panorama of the island, will be dismantled. The reason ? Too expensive maintenance.

(Map: Ouest-France)

Located 850 meters above sea level on the island of O’ahu in Hawaii, the Haiku Stairs, also known as the Stairway to Heaven or “Stairway to Heaven” is part of one of the most coveted hikes of the American archipelago in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Yet the famous “Haiku steps” are doomed to disappear.

According to the American television channel CNN, the city council of Honolulu voted unanimously on September 8, 2021 to dismantle this narrow staircase made up of 3,922 steps. “Due to widespread illegal trespassing, the Haiku staircase represents a significant liability and expense for the City, and has an impact on the quality of life of nearby residents,” a city councilor explained to the American media.

80-year-old steps

Built in the 1940s to allow the US military access to a high-altitude radio station, the steel structure was then opened to the public in the 1970s before being closed permanently in 1987. Since then, despite the absence of public access and a fine of 1000 dollars (approximately 856 €) for any violator, hundreds of tourists continue to defy the ban every year, and this, for 34 years.

The place has even become a real photo pilgrimage for many hikers who are followers of social networks, Instagram in mind. On the photo-sharing site, the hashtag #haikustairs has recorded more than 50,000 mentions to date.





Costly dismantling

This failure to respect the rules is not without consequences. According to CNN many “Hikers and influencers” regularly injured themselves on the very steep route of the Haiku Steps. The last accident was in April 2021. “A 24-year-old injured his knee” and his condition necessitated an evacuation “By helicopter”, specifies the television channel.

Other reasons are also cited by the local authorities: the inconvenience caused by the influx of tourists for residents living at the start of the steps and especially the high cost of maintaining them. “Nearly a million dollars have already been spent to renovate the staircase and several hundred thousand dollars to ensure the safety of the site”, precise to Hawaii News Now Councilor Brandon Elefante.

For his part, the mayor of Honolulu Rick Blangiardi assured in the newspaper Honolulu Civil Beat to have “The intention to move forward with the necessary plans”, adding: “There is no unrestricted access to the stairs and the primary landowner at the base has made it clear that he is not interested in providing this access. “

But this dismantling at a cost, close “One million dollars”, CNN note, or nearly € 856,000. A substantial sum, financed by the municipality of Honolulu.