In Nigeria, deadly fighting between Boko Haram and ISIS in West Africa

Deadly fighting pitted jihadists from Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa (Iswap) on a strategic island in northeastern Nigeria, the beginnings of a “Internal battle” between these rival groups for control of Lake Chad.

On Monday, September 27, many heavily armed Boko Haram fighters attacked the island of Kirta Wulgo, located on the Nigerian edge of the lake and held by jihadists from Iswap. After hours of fighting, they managed to take control of this island, which served as a port for Iswap to import weapons and food into the territories under its control, according to security sources and local fishermen.

“It was a mutually destructive fight that lasted over nine hours, from 4pm yesterday to the early hours of this morning”said a local fisherman on Tuesday. A local security source and two other fishermen confirmed the clashes to AFP.

According to the security source, Boko Haram mobilized its fighters from the Gegime and Kwatar Mota camps, on the Nigerian side of the lake, and Kaiga-Kindjiria, on the Chadian side. “They gathered on Tumbun Ali Island, on the Nigerian side of the lake, and dislodged six Iswap checkpoints before seizing Kirta Wulgo., says this source. It was a deadly fight. We are talking about more than 100 dead. “ These sources are not able to give a precise number of jihadists killed or injured during these battles, even if they report a heavy toll.





“It will be a battle to the end”

Since the rebellion of the radical Islamist group Boko Haram began in 2009 in northeast Nigeria, the conflict has left nearly 36,000 dead and 2 million displaced. In 2016, the group split, with on one side the historical faction and on the other Iswap, recognized by the Islamic State (IS) organization. Iswap has consolidated its control in the region since the death in May of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau in clashes between the two rival groups.

After Shekau’s death, Boko Haram insurgents led by Bakoura Buduma, one of his former lieutenants, fled their former landlocked stronghold of Sambisa to reach the territories under his control on the Nigerian shores of Lake Chad, according to security sources. . Last month, Boko Haram suffered heavy losses in a failed attempt to invade Kirta Wulgo, where its fighters were repulsed by Iswap.

“This is just the start of an internal battle between the two factions. It will be a battle until the end ”, estimates a local security source. Strengthening its presence on the Nigerian shore of the lake would allow Boko Haram in particular to collect its share of the fishing income, hitherto received by Iswap from Nigerian fishermen.

With this setback, Iswap could seek revenge against Boko Haram, which poses a serious threat. Boko Haram is now within easy reach of the main strongholds of Iswap, Sabon Tumbu, Jibillaram and Kwalleram, according to a knowledgeable source in the region. “We know that the head of Iswap, Abou Musab Al Barnaoui, resides in Sabon Tumbu, where important Boko Haram commanders are detained who have been captured”, said this source.

Al Barnaoui’s deputy lives in Jibillaram with some of his lieutenants. And Sigir and Kusuma Islands, close to Kirta Wulgo, are home to many other group leaders. “All these islands are now under threat from Boko Haram, observes the same source. Iswap will do everything to ensure safety [de ses hommes] against Boko Haram fighters, who want to take control at all costs. “

