In Paris, the RATP lends umbrellas when exiting the metro on rainy days

By Alexandre G. Photos by My B. Posted on September 29, 2021 at 12:12 p.m.

IF you are tired of ending up soaking wet exit from the metro, think about RATP umbrellas. The Parisian transport authority has been offering since September 1, 2021 a nnew umbrella loan service, available at exit of some Paris metro stations. In addition, it is free ! The process is simple: just go to the reception of one of the stations participants, to pay a deposit of 5 euros, then to recover their precious rain protection. To get your 5 euros back, you just have to bring it back (intact!) To the station.

In which metro stations the umbrella loan is it now available? For now, 13 stations participate in the operation set up by the RATP. And line 14 users will be happy: all of its stations benefit from this new service (with the exception of Châtelet and Bercy), in addition to the stations Gambetta and Opera (lines 3, 7, 8 and RER A). Moreover, the RATP confirms that this ready is only available on rainy days. Moreover, in case you run out of battery or you want to know the weather report Parisian, the RATP recalls that the “screens of the Opera and Gambetta stations alert you when the weather is not good“. Decidedly, the management thinks of everything!





How it works ? Nothing complex, we reassure you. First, you have to go to the reception of one of the 13 participating stations. Then, against a deposit of 5 euros (in cash or bank card), we obtain a umbrella and a flyer. This paper specifies that the deposit will not be returned to you in the event of damage or loss of the umbrella. If you are looking to recover the 5 euros, it can be returned to the same reception of these stations. So now, no more excuses: we protect ourselves from severe weather the rainy days in Paris !