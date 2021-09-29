in Tajikistan, the suspended life of Afghan exiles

ReportingIn Dushanbe, the capital of the country, the refugees from Afghanistan hesitate between obsession with exile to the West and the hope that the “resistance” will one day make it possible to dislodge the fundamentalists.

The slightly shy smile that protrudes the high cheekbones under the perfect oval of her eyes does not prevent Sitara Mehiri, 21, Afghan and French teacher, from displaying a steely determination as you step forward. ask her if, one day, she might consider returning to a “Talibanized” Afghanistan: ” No, oh no!, she says, no, I will never go back as long as the Taliban are in power. “

Sitara, who studied French at Kabul University, embodies a generation of very young women who have never known Afghanistan under the Taliban – in power for the first time between 1996 and 2001. And for good reason, she does not. was not born. Walking alone in the street, a light veil barely hiding the hair, going out with friends from college, all of this has always been obvious to her. “I’m too afraid to come back because, first of all, I’m Hazara [une minorité ethnique turco-mongole, de langue persane et de confession chiite de longue date persécutée par les talibans ], secondly, because I do not see myself being confined to the house or not being able to go out with a man as the Taliban impose. ” Does she think they can change? ” No, I do not think so. “

” Go to France “

In March, five months before Kabul fell into the hands of “students of religion”, (taleban), Sitara and her family – besides her parents, four sisters, two brothers and the paternal grandmother – left. The victory of the extremists already seemed inevitable. They got a visa for Tajikistan, bought a plane ticket and flew to Dushanbe.





Sitara Mehiri with her sister Afifa, in Vahdat, Tajikistan, September 26, 2021. KSENIA IVANOVA FOR “THE WORLD”

Typical house in Vahdat, Tajikistan, September 26, 2021. KSENIA IVANOVA FOR “THE WORLD”

They have since lived in Vahdat, a town close to the capital, where most of the dozen or so thousands of Afghan refugees in Tajikistan are vegetating, some for years, many for months. “We are surviving on our savings, but how long are we going to be able to hold out?” “, wonders the young girl anxiously. Next to her, the whole family is seated on the carpets of the rented apartment on their arrival. The father, a wealthy trader from Kabul, nods: “My grocery store continues to operate, but I only get cash when people bring it to me from Afghanistan. “

Sitara found a job as a French teacher in a language learning center. But it is a voluntary occupation that she does to make herself useful. His dream ? “Go to France, because I love your language and your country, since I was very young. “ She has of course never set foot there, but this is where she hopes her tormented fate will prevail. A few weeks ago, the young woman sent an asylum request to the French embassy in Dushanbe. She waits for the answer.

