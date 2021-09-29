in the Bordeaux region, the “complicated” weather leaves some clusters of hope

At Château Certan de May, in Pomerol, around twenty seasonal workers squatting in rows of Merlot, begin the pruning harvest of reds in hand in the Bordeaux region which, despite the frost, rain and disease, is hoping to emerge from the crisis.

On the sorting conveyor belt before placing in the vat, four employees delicately sift with the palms of their hands the grapes generously swollen by the summer rains.

The abundant rains in June and July gave berries “20 to 30% larger than last year”, said on Monday the winegrower Jean-Luc Barreau, owner of this family farm near Libourne which produces 30,000 bottles of Pomerol appellation. per year.

Relatively spared by frost because located on a plateau and protected by wind turbines, its plots should offer a harvest slightly below average, for wines “very pleasant”, “without great complexity” but still “uncertain”, both the threat of disease – downy mildew – persists, he adds to a bucket filled to the brim with bunches of Merlot.

But in the Bordeaux region, not all were so lucky, as the weather “complicated”, “without real spring”, and its consequences weighed on crops, he admits.

Late frost in April, rains bringing a “severe” mildew at the beginning of summer, then proliferation of the leafhopper – an insect attacking the foliage -: “the trend is that we have lost about 25 % compared to a normal harvest “summarizes to AFP Eric Hénaux, general manager of the cooperative of Tutiac, one of the most important of Gironde.

In the region, the Sud-Gironde (Sauternes and Barsac), in white, or the Graves, have suffered from the extreme conditions, while in France, all vineyards combined, a “historically low” harvest is expected, with a production down nearly 30%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.





– “Beautiful playing cards” –

However, this abnormal weather, thanks to a warming in the last part of the season, could ultimately bring a high quality vintage for Bordeaux, thinks Philippe Dulong, president of the union of oenologists of France for the southwest region.

This generally “cool” summer gave the grapes “a much better acidity”, which will allow “pleasant wines, more fruity and more aromatic than in previous years”, abounds this oenologist specializing in Bordeaux.

In addition to these promises of flavor, there is a favorable economic situation, which gives Bordeaux wines hope for a rebound on the markets, especially international ones, after years of suffering.

Since a severe frost episode in 2017 – then responsible for a 40% drop in production – Bordeaux wines and their sometimes high prices have struggled in the face of changing consumption patterns and a drop in exports.

But according to the merchant Jean-Pierre Durand, the sector is “confident” for the campaign that is starting, especially internationally: in China, Bordeaux is gradually recovering market share to the detriment of Australian wines, “punished” by the tensions between Canberra and Beijing, while in the United States, taxes decided by former President Trump have been suspended.

Carried by a succession of “three fine vintages” from 2018 to 2020 – the vineyard has already begun its “recovery” whose “balance” remains “fragile”, believes Mr. Durand, also co-president of economic affairs of the Interprofessional Council des vins de Bordeaux (CIVB), which brings together professionals in the sector.

According to him, with the gustatory promises of the current harvests and the volumes “more available” than those of other French regions hard hit this year, the wines of Bordeaux will have “good cards to play”, to, finally, glimpse a way out of the crisis. .